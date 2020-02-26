What we can expect to see at the next big Apple keynote next month

The annual Apple event for developers is coming up soon. At the Apple WWDC 2020, we do not only expect news about apps and Apple's mobile operating systems. There are probably also some new Apple products in the starting blocks. The iPhone SE 2 could become one of several hardware highlights. Here you will find an overview of possible new Apple products.

The World Wide Developers Conference (WWDC) has been held by Apple in May or June for more than 30 years now. Around 6,000 developers take part in the multi-day event, which traditionally opens with an Apple keynote. Apple has already conjured many a new device out of a hat during this presentation, including new iPhones, although the Autumn Keynote is traditionally used to introduce new flagships.

According to rumors, however, there will be an Apple event at the end of March 2020 at which new products will be presented. Apple could thus hold its early hardware presentations separately from WWDC - but we don't really believe that. It is clear that we can look forward to news from Cupertino between the beginning of April and June. For example the "iPhone for everyone", the iPhone SE 2.

iPhone SE 2: an entry-level phone with a modern look

In 2016 Apple hit the bull's eye with the launch of the iPhone SE. The inexpensive iPhone turned out to be a big seller and is still to be found in large numbers out in the wild today, even though it is no longer officially sold by Apple. What made Apple's entry-level mobile iPhone was popular above all for its attractive price, which had never been seen before with an iPhone. Apple took its iPhone a step further from the pedestal of luxury devices and made its phone accessible to a wider audience.

So it is hardly surprising that for three years now, rumors and speculation about a successor have been circulating again and again. This year is actually supposed to be the year. And although Apple already has a comparatively inexpensive alternative to the Pro model in its portfolio with the iPhone XR, the iPhone SE 2 could make the difference. Because the iPhone XR still costs $749, which is still too much for many smartphone buyers. Analysts speculate that iPhone SE 2 prices will start below $500.

Apple's new entry-level device will probably appear in the iPhone X design introduced in 2017. So with Notch, without a Home Button, and with Face ID. While Apple's smartphones with a screen diagonal of up to 6.5 inches are certainly suitable for large hands, the iPhone SE 2 could appear with a more compact 4.7-inch display. Inside, we expect the Apple A13 Bionic processor and pre-installed iOS 13, and there will probably be long faces again with the storage size. Apple isn't taking big steps in the low price segment and will probably offer either 64 GB or 128 GB with the iPhone SE 2. The latter memory size is more realistic if Apple wants to sell the device over the next two years. Because like every iPhone so far, the entry-level model will probably not be expandable by microSD cards.

A new iPad Pro or a completely new variant?

Opinions are divided with regard to Apple's new iPad 2020, because as with the iPhone, the presentation of the expensive iPads is the responsibility of the autumn event in September. In the past, we have nevertheless seen new iPads in spring. The probability that Apple will introduce the new iPad Pro so early in the year is small, but there is a slim chance. According to rumors, the iPad Pro will come at the end of March with the triple camera of the iPhone 11 Pro. Crazy speculations, because the camera is probably one of the least important features of a tablet, right? It is quite possible, however, that Apple has adapted its ARKit accordingly and that the iPad Pro will offer more features in this area in the future.

The use of a so-called mini LED display is likely to be particularly interesting for the new iPad Pro 2020. Similar to OLED panels, mini LEDs offer a high-contrast resolution, but are probably easier to handle in production due to their size and are expected to inspire especially in the area of brightness. The iPad Pro 2020 will probably come with a 12-inch display, whereby the case will only be marginally larger. It could also be that Apple has a real firecracker in its luggage. Because the iPad will be ten years old this year. You may remember what Apple presented for the tenth anniversary of the iPhone - a completely revised device design and comparatively innovative features for an iPhone.

Apple AirPods Studio: will Apple now launch some over-ears?

In view of the fact that Apple, with its subsidiary Beats by Dre, has been gaining a foothold in the over-ear segment for quite some time, this speculation is not so far-fetched. After Apple's recent success with the AirPods Pro, fans of true wireless in-ear headphones with ANC might also be pleased to see a pair of over-ear headphones this year. The target group for Apple's alleged "AirPods Studio" are, as the speculated name already reveals, professionals from the film or music business who use high-quality headphones for audio production. But even for the average consumer who loves music, the Apple over-ears could be an interesting investment. They will surely be expensive. According to rumors, Apple's new headphones are said to cost $399. We can, therefore, assume that headphones will break the €400 barrier in Europe.

We don't know much more about Apple's new headphones yet. Here, too, the launch date is expected to be March 31, so that the new products will be ready for sale in early April.

Apple TV 2020: a faster chip is expected

Apple's set-top box, Apple TV, has had access to Apple's streaming service since last year. With Apple TV+, California-based Netflix, Disney+, and Amazon Prime Video are competing. Now the iPhone company could come up with new hardware. The Apple TV 2020 will come with an A12 chip. The current set-top box uses an A10 processor.

Whether Apple will hold the event on March 31, or whether we will not see the above-mentioned products until WWDC 2020 in May is unclear. Apple usually sends out developer and media participation information a few weeks before the developer conference starts. The company could announce a short-term Apple keynote about two weeks in advance.

What do you want to see from Apple this spring? Let us know below the line.