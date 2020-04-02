Is Apple about to rain on OnePlus' parade once again?

On April 14, OnePlus will present its new OnePlus 8 via online event. The company wants to show off not only its new high-end equipment with a 120 Hz display, but a 5G modem and an exciting choice of colors. Apple seems to want to rain on its parade - and not for the first time.

Product launches are an important matter in the tech sector. With the right media support many (potential) fans and later customers can be reached. The Chinese manufacturer has chosen April 14 at 17:00 (CET) for the presentation of its OnePlus 8 series. But now it seems as if Apple is going to take on the manufacturer head-on and sabotage the event.

Apple iPhone 9: ready for launch on April 14?

Until yesterday the world looked rosy for OnePlus. At that time it was assumed that Apple would not introduce the iPhone SE2 (or iPhone 9) until April 15th, one day after the OnePlus 8 launch.

According to the YouTuber, Jon Prosser, from Front Page Tech, Apple is thinking about bringing its own event forward. Prosser claims there is a possibility that Apple will introduce the new iPhone series on the same day as the OnePlus event. This would put the Chinese in the uncomfortable position of sharing media attention with one of the strongest manufacturers in the smartphone market, presenting a device that iPhone fans have been waiting for for years.