The best new apps and games launched for Easter

Thanks to the help of our community, this week we have a list of applications that have just been released on the Google Play Store. We hope this small and varied list will help you better optimize your smartphone, entertain yourself, or better understand the stars in the sky!

Redshift Sky Pro Of course you can also go for a walk in the forest. But if you are fascinated by stars and the universe, you should take a look at the Redshift Sky Pro planetarium app. Via the application areas 'The night sky today' and 'My favorites', you can immediately see what is going on in the sky that evening. In addition, the app offers you the opportunity, for example, to admire planets or moons as 3D models or to see at a glance with the integrated sky calendar when you can experience a lunar or solar eclipse again. Do you just want to look at the stars from our planet and acquire even more knowledge about the galaxy? The app also has a lot to offer. For example, you can visit other planets and marvel at the sky from there. You can also use the app to access the latest data from satellites or read through 25 chapters on astronomy. If you want to try this app, you have to expect a price of around ten bucks.

You can download Redshift Sky Pro from the Google Play Store. You can download Redshift Sky Pro from the Apple App Store. Volume Styles: customize your volume controls This application allows you to customize your phone's volume panel. Often limited, the volume panel is used daily, most of the time in a mechanical way. Here you can change the colors, apply different themes such as an iOS feel or change the position of the panel on your screen, etc. Volume Styles offers a very rich list of items including styles, sliders, shortcuts and even display modes. The brand new Volume Styles app. / © Google Play Store You can download Volume Styles from the Google Play Store. Loop Maker Pro: Music Maker Music applications for smartphones are extremely numerous and compete in all fields. Loop Maker Pro joins the battle by offering an app to create your own music directly on your smartphone. Start the music creator and learn how to create a beat that rocks. Loop Maker Pro is very functional and fun as the tutorial guides you through all the steps to create music from A to Z. Always wanted to be a DJ and make music for fun? Now you can! It's easy to use and perfect for a change of scene without having to think you're the David Guetta of containment. The Loop Maker Pro app is a lot of fun. / © Google Play Store You can download Loop Maker Pro from the Google Play Store. ISOLAND: The Amusement Park This week again the Play Store offers an intriguing new puzzle game. But unlike other proposals on the market, this one benefits from all the talent and experience of the famous developer CottonGame. Cotton had, in fact, presented a prequel to the game. True to the brand's other applications, this game offers a singular universe that is both sonorous and intriguing. A detour through this dark city staged in a dark setting is really worth the detour.