The best new Android apps launched this week
Thanks to the help of our community, this week we offer you a list of apps that have just been released on the Google Play Store. We hope this small and varied list will help you make the most of your smartphone, entertain yourself, or discover new ways to let off steam.
Zenkit To Do
Task management applications are on the rise. This confirms a strong increase in demand for this type of productivity-enhancing firmware. Considering the importance of the smartphone in our professional lives, this type of app will easily find its place because of the multiple tasks it allows to manage and organize. For example, you will be able to organize your tasks, shopping lists, meetings, events, trips, ideas, notes, etc. You will even be able to create lists and share tasks with your team members, family, and friends. Zenkit To Do synchronizes all this data between all your devices so that you can access your lists wherever you are, even offline.
You can download Zenkit To Do from the Play Store.
You can download Zenkit To Do from the Apple App Store.
MNML Screen Recorder (early access)
Here's an app dedicated to those who work in the journalistic world (but not only, of course). When you have to do interviews, in particular, you constantly need a good recorder. We're not going to lie, there are some excellent applications out there but, unfortunately, they are expensive or with a lot of advertising. Other recorders are excellent in their dedicated function but offer a frankly flat or not very pretty user interface. MNML aims to solve these problems by providing a neat and easy-to-use product. This open-source application is free and, like most products of this type, is positioned with in-app advertising.
You can download MNML Screen Recorder from the Play Store.
Neko Samurai
Arcade game apps are always a great way to have fun and relax after a day of study or work. Here you can enjoy a fast-paced game destroying your enemies. Neko Samurai features polished graphics and non-stop action as you must shoot down endless waves of frog ninjas. Become the legendary Samurai cat and don't blink if you don't want to lose!
You can download Neko Samurai from the Google Play Store.
Sonar Smash
Retro arcade games for smartphones are definitely on the rise. Surfing on a nostalgia that I would describe as "Atari-nostalgia", many apps offer retro graphics accompanied by catchy music. Here, you'll have to make your way through waves of infinite scale and discover adorable sea creatures while using unique and powerful sonar capabilities. You'll also need to collect rings to unlock sonar powers, recharge hearts and obtain daily chests to enhance your next journey.
You can download Sonar Smash from the Google Play Store.
You can download Sonar Smash from the Apple App Store.
Bullet Hell Monday Final
Here is a game in the pure style of classic arcade games for mobile phones. You will have to dodge bullets and shoot at your enemies while improving your ship as you go. This game is ideal for beginners as it is easy to play and you can relax by shooting everything that moves. Everything has been done to make this type of game a lot of fun for beginners. Bullet Hell offers an easy game mode with very simple features such as the ability to use sweeping gestures to move and attack. Then you will only need to press with your other hand to launch bombs. Great for letting off steam after a stressful day.
You can download Bullet Hell Monday Finale from the Play Store.
You can download Bullet Hell Monday Finale on the Apple App Store.
Here are the new apps of the week. Are you tempted by one of these apps? Do you have other apps to suggest? Let us know in the comments section.
1 Comment
