The best new Android apps launched this week

Zenkit To Do

Task management applications are on the rise. This confirms a strong increase in demand for this type of productivity-enhancing firmware. Considering the importance of the smartphone in our professional lives, this type of app will easily find its place because of the multiple tasks it allows to manage and organize. For example, you will be able to organize your tasks, shopping lists, meetings, events, trips, ideas, notes, etc. You will even be able to create lists and share tasks with your team members, family, and friends. Zenkit To Do synchronizes all this data between all your devices so that you can access your lists wherever you are, even offline.

MNML Screen Recorder (early access)

Here's an app dedicated to those who work in the journalistic world (but not only, of course). When you have to do interviews, in particular, you constantly need a good recorder. We're not going to lie, there are some excellent applications out there but, unfortunately, they are expensive or with a lot of advertising. Other recorders are excellent in their dedicated function but offer a frankly flat or not very pretty user interface. MNML aims to solve these problems by providing a neat and easy-to-use product. This open-source application is free and, like most products of this type, is positioned with in-app advertising.

Neko Samurai

Arcade game apps are always a great way to have fun and relax after a day of study or work. Here you can enjoy a fast-paced game destroying your enemies. Neko Samurai features polished graphics and non-stop action as you must shoot down endless waves of frog ninjas. Become the legendary Samurai cat and don't blink if you don't want to lose!