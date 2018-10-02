AR in games: we need more than just gimmicks

Augmented reality is becoming trendy in mobile games, but what we're often seeing on most new games that tout AR is little more than a tacked-on photo mode. After a little bit of messing around, these kinds of AR modes quickly lose their appeal. What we need are more games that take better advantage of the technology.

For example, in SEGA's devilish RPG Shin Megami Tensei Liberation Dx2 , you can display the devils summons that you collect in-game as AR figures over a real world backdrop using your smartphone camera, as shown below by YouTuber Shao Chun :

There's a lot of potential in augmented reality in mobile games. But ever since Pokémon Go's heyday, there hasn't been a new killer app for AR gaming that has taken the world by storm in quite the same way. Recently, two high-end mobile games emerged touting AR features that may become common side-modes in games.

Then there was Age of Sigmar: Realm War , a hybrid card game/MOBA by Pixel Toys that not only lets you show off your units in AR, but allows you to transport the battlefield into the real world, shown below by Sea Videos :

Both of these are good-looking (and actually good) games, but AR isn't really important to the gameplay. Where you place your monsters or where you locate an AR battlefield doesn't actually make a difference to what happens in the story or a match.

This type of AR in games can be fun, I won't deny it. For example, Knightfall AR also places a besieged castle and attacking armies on top of your office table, and has an AR photo mode to add game characters to the real world for fun pictures.

For example, terrorize your co-workers with life-size Templars / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

While this is cool for gimmicky photos and experimentation, I couldn't see myself getting hooked on AR like this. If the real world is just simply a surface for digital graphics, is AR really being used in play?

Reality should actually be part of the game

Seeing your game play out on the kitchen table, office floor or hotel lobby may be fun, but in all honesty, I've found it to be more of a gimmick that quickly loses its luster. The main trouble is that real world and spaces aren't really part of the game - and best, just an unnecessary surface to have the action play out on, or a new backdrop to show your collected characters or monsters.

Like AR emoji and Animoji, this use of AR is fun for a few tries and nice for social media, but ultimately with games, it doesn't add much. In fact, it puts extra steps in the way, like having to find a flat surface. Is watching a fantasy battle on the living room carpet more immersive or engaging that a rendered backdrop? I don't think so.

In Pokémon Go, the real world is meaningful. / © AndroidPIT

For AR in games to be more meaningful, the 'R' really has to matter in the game itself. We can look to Pokémon Go, for example. To play the game, you actually have to go somewhere. Your position in the real world actually matters to game outcomes. Walking around the real world is actually part of the fun, and part of the challenge.

Aside from simple overlays of real world objects, scannable gaming peripherals such as the Merge Cube or other objects that can represent weapons, tools or puzzle pieces in-game are another way to bring the real world, including your sense of touch, to make real actions meaningful combined with virtual game visuals.

We tried the Merge Cube at IFA 2018, check it out in this video: