ARCore: Google's answer to ARKit is coming to the Pixel and Galaxy S8

Thanks to Apple's ARKit, augmented reality has been causing a stir for the past few weeks. Now Google has presented the world with a preview of ARCore, which means AR for Android devices without any further hardware prerequisites.

I am currently looking for a new professional challenge. What do you think? 50 50 6561 participants

ARKit was the big highlight of the recent Apple keynote where iOS 11 was presented. With ARKit, augmented reality apps become possible without any additional hardware requirements, apart from the smartphone (in this case, an iPhone). Google has long been working on the AR technology Project Tango, but Tango needs additional sensors in the smartphone called time-of-flight cameras. Currently, only the Lenovo Phab 2 Pro and the ZenFone AR have this. ARCore is completely software-based and does away with this requirement.

Google's answer to ARKit is called ARCore

ARCore is based on Tango technology. ARCore allows developers to develop augmented reality apps that run on a number of Android smartphones. The platform focuses on three main characteristics.

Google ARCore puts virtual objects into real scenes. / © Google

First, tracking the movements of the smartphones with the camera and sensors allows virtual objects to remain in one place. Second, the platform can understand environments, allowing ARCore to recognize tables or floors. Third is light analysis, which allows developers to illuminate virtual objects according to the real environment.

On the one hand the tracking of movements of the smartphone with the help of the camera and sensors, whereby virtual objects always remain in one place. Secondly, the platform allows the environment to understand. This ensures that ARCore can recognize tables or levels. The third feature is a light analysis, which allows developers to correctly illuminate virtual objects.