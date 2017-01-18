Audience poll: what topics do you want to read about?

Technology changes fast and there are a lot of exciting innovations happening in 2017. We want to hear what tech topics you're interested in reading about.
For a long while now, smartphones have been part of our everyday lives. The idea of a tiny computer in your pocket isn't so cutting edge anymore, and people are able to afford the technology. But, there are many new and exciting innovations emerging lately. Your smartphone can now be used to control the lights in your house. You can use your voice to make Amazon Echo's AI order a pizza for you, or even a drone.
So, with all of these new exciting technologies becoming a part of our lives, we want to know what topics you're most interested in reading about on AndroidPIT in the near future. Take part in our poll below to add your two cents.
Are there any topics you want to hear more about that weren't in the poll? What will impact your life the most in 2017? Tell us in the comments.
4 comments
I would suggest if you could have an article that would focus on any updates and rumors about smartphones that focusing on compact sizes (less than 5 inches). I would love be updated about these powerful compact phones that companies might release.
Thanks alot!
Anything as long as it is not an article you already did months ago.
It would be really awesome if you also start posting more articles about artificial intelligence and machine learning!
Our 3 yr contract with ADT Security expires this year, leaving us free to shop around for a lower-priced monitoring plan, and I'm interested in learning more about controlling not just my home's security with my smart phone, but other aspects too -- the thermostat we have now is a VERY old-style programmable, which nearly requires a microscope just to SEE, nevermind program -- that definitely needs replacing, and it would be good if that, and some lights, and the home's locks, could be remotely operated from my smart phone.
I'd also love to read more about cyber security, and how each of us out here in cyber land can be safer with our personal data, with so many thieves and ne'er-do-wells trying to get that data and exploit it. And hasn't anyone that sells stuff ever heard of the Do Not Call list?