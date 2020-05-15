Bamboo Paper Premium is FREE on Android and iPadOS right now

Android tablets and Apple iPads have become everyday working tools. Their contribution to productivity is undeniable and they have revolutionized the world of design, graphics, and even industrial design. Bamboo Paper is an app that turns note-taking and drawing into an activity that is just as simple as using paper and a real pen. The Premium features are now free for iOS and Android for a short time only.

For those who haven't heard of it, Bamboo Paper is an application for Android or iOS that transforms digital media into a paper notebook, allowing you to draw pictures or write to share your ideas. For example, you can share your knowledge at work or easily send a memo to the person you want. It's not too much to remember that this type of tool could be used as a numeric board for teachers in the coming months (universities closed and doing distance learning, homeschooling, etc.). They could then write or draw as they would with chalk on a chalkboard in a classroom.

Bamboo Paper App for Android

Size: 44M

Current version: 1.12.3

Android: 5.0 or later

Last updated: April 30, 2020

Price: Free

The Bamboo Paper app is also available on iPad. / © Apple Store

As you can see above, this application offers several paid features. The application is free until June 30, 2020, for iPadOS and Android users. If you have an iPad or tablet, you will have the chance to use all the arsenal and possibilities of Bamboo Paper. So don't miss out on this offer!

Bamboo Paper app info for iPadOS

Size: 110.3 MB

Current version: 2.17.2

Android: iOS 11.0 or higher, compatible with iPad.

Last updated: March 31, 2020

Price: Free

You can download Bamboo Paper from the Apple App Store.

Have you tried Bamboo Paper? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.