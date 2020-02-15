The best 5 apps new on the Play Store the week

Every week we browse the new apps on the Google Play Store and search for pearls. Here are five of the most interesting titles we found this week. Have fun trying them out!

ColArtive - Color Wallpaper Generator

With ColArtive you can generate a custom background image for your smartphone. The algorithm helps you to create a harmonious color palette and create patterns from it. The picture created in this way fits perfectly on your display. You can currently choose from several samples marked as free.

In the future, we can therefore expect to see paid samples and community samples. A drop of bitterness are the commercial breaks with sound. And there is neither a pro version nor in-app purchases to get rid of the annoying interruptions. However, the results can be seen, and of course, shared. So have fun!

Selects a background pattern, adds colors, renders, save to the gallery, and share. / © AndroidPIT

You can find the application on the Google Play Store.

Napkin calculator and notepad

Do you remember doing a tax return on a beer mat? What comes next is the calculator for the napkin. Napkin offers calculation for your finances and notes in one. Because unlike many other note apps, it specializes in calculations.

First, you define values for variables. Afterward, you offset the variables against each other. If values change, you can adjust them further up in the note. Napkin is still quite minimalistic; so you currently have only one napkin and cannot save multiple. But the app is still brand new and can still evolve.

Napkin combines notes and calculation. / © AndroidPIT

You can find the application on the Google Play Store.

ADAC Camping / Pitch 2020

The 2020 version of the ADAC app for camping and pitches is now available. The digital edition of the ADAC camping and site guide is aimed at campers in motorhomes, caravans or tents. The catalog lists more than 17,000 partly self inspected camping and caravan sites in Europe. In the app, you can filter campsites by equipment, as well as save favorites and notes.

ADAC Camping is an excellent camping site catalog for the smartphone. / © pincamp.de

You can find the application on the Google Play Store.

Cookies Must Die

In the jump-'n'-run shooter Cookies Must Die you play as super secret agent Jack. He's got to beat up and shoot up kilos of mutant candy. The gameplay is an incredible joy to play. The first players are positively impressed. Exemplary: the in-app purchases can be switched off, so that your Jack can use the in-app currency he earned.