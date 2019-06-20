Best Smart TV: Netflix recommends these models

Every year Netflix awards the "Netflix Recommended TV" seal of approval to smart TV models. These televisions are best suited for Netflix and are designed to give viewers the most enjoyment from the content of the streaming service. We have the complete list.

In principle, you can see Netflix on countless smart TV sets of different makes, the Netflix app is widespread. But in the opinion of the streaming provider, some of them can do it a little better than the rest. In 2019, Netflix exclusively decorated televisions from three manufacturers with its own seal of approval, namely Panasonic, Samsung and Sony. Surprisingly, LG is missing, which last year appeared with 17 models in the list of the best televisions for Netflix. At that time, however, Panasonic and Samsung had deserved no mention, only Sony is constantly represented in the list of the best smart TV models for Netflix.

These smart TV models Netflix recommends

Panasonic

GX920

GXW945

GX942E

GXW904

GXT936

GXF937

GXN938

GXX939

GXR900

GXT886

GXF887

GXN888

GXX889

GXW804

GXM835

GX800E

GX810E

GX820E

GX830E

GX800B

GX820B

Samsung

Q950R

Q90R

Q85R

Q80R

Q70R

Q60R

The Frame (2019)

The Serif (2019)

RU8000

Sony

Bravia A9G/AG9

Bravia X95G/XG95

Bravia X85G/XG85

You can also watch Netflix via the app on your iPhone, iPad, Android smartphone or tablet. The offer of the streaming provider is also available in the browser. If you don't own or want to buy a smart TV, but still like to watch Netflix series or movies on your TV, you can buy an Amazon Fire TV Stick for a few dollars and install the corresponding app there. This is done in a few minutes and in case of doubt much cheaper than buying one of the televisions with the label "Netflix Recommended TV". You can also enjoy the Netflix content with VR headsets.

