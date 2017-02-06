This is the best thing you can do to secure your phone

What’s the number one thing you can do to secure your phone and your data inside? The answer is simple, but many smartphone owners don’t incorporate this basic yet essential feature that could minimize their risk of data/identity theft, loss of privacy, physical theft, visual hacking etc. Can you guess what the answer is?

Before you take the time to install antivirus software on your device, encrypt your data/messages and other more complex security measures, the most important thing you want to do when you get a new smartphone is to set up a locking method on your lock screen. Yes, the answer is simple, but you’d be surprised how many smartphone owners don’t protect their lock screen with either a PIN, pattern, fingerprint or another method, meaning the home screen can be activated by a simple swipe. Sure, you save time, especially if you are a constant phone-checker, but I cannot stress the importance of this enough.

Whether you use a PIN, password or pattern, locking your phone is essential. / © AndroidPIT

What are the risks if you don't lock your screen

The first risk is visual hacking: if you are checking your phone in public, prying eyes could be looking over your shoulder, so it’s best to check sensitive information privately and not in a packed bus. If your phone is left somewhere unattended, someone could easily read your messages, access your banking app or other personal data. Having a lock screen would nullify this risk.

Avoid viewing sensitive information on your smartphone while in public places. / © AndroidPIT

Having your phone stolen: if you lose your phone or if it is stolen, not having a lock screen or a pin for your SIM is bad news. Perpetrators use SIM readers or scanners in order to grab information from your SIM card, then use it to make phone calls. Chances are they don’t call locally, resulting in massive bills you have to pay for. Thankfully, carriers often act fast in these situations and help resolve the problem. But it is better not to risk this in the first place.

Having your phone stolen can be a jarring experience, but having your identity and SIM stolen makes it even worse. / © AndroidPIT

Digital identity theft: if someone gets a hold of your phone, they could do more than just place calls. They may use your social media accounts to post damaging information or worse, access credit card and social security numbers, if these happen to be in emails or saved in apps. People who fall victim to identity theft often are plagued by the issue for years, seeing as the information is continuously sold and used for other illegal activities.

Keep your privacy in check with a lock screen. / © AndroidPIT

How do you lock your screen?

Scared yet? Don’t be. Just set up a lock screen on your Android phone or tablet, it’s a simple thing to do that could save you a lot of grief. Every manufacturer has a slightly different setup, and some newer phones, such as the Galaxy S7, feature a fingerprint reader for extra security. To access the lock screen settings on an Android phone, a common path would be go to your Settings, then Security and the first option is Screen lock. You can then set up a pattern, PIN or password. The pattern can also be made invisible, as opposed to showing the grid of dots. Furthermore, you can decide how quickly your phone automatically locks. Some other good available features are the ability to encrypt your phone, set up a SIM card lock and Android Device Manager, the latter allowing you to lock or erase a lost or stolen device remotely via a web browser.

Head into the Security section in the settings and hit Screen lock. Then choose your method of locking./ © AndroidPIT

Choose the screen lock type (right). There are also some other security features you can choose (left) / © AndroidPIT

Do you use a lock screen? What are other things you can do to protect your phone and its contents? Let us know in the comments below.