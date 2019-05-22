Knowing Mi, knowing you: choosing the right Xiaomi smartphone

Xiaomi has made its name in the world of smartphones thanks to well-designed devices with excellent specifications and an affordable price. If you are looking for a new Xiaomi smartphone, take a look at our list of the best according to different categories!

The smartphone has also climbed the DxOMark rankings thanks to its excellent results in the field of photography. Xiaomi Mi 9 has 3 rear cameras, one for each situation:

Xiaomi Mi 9 is the latest top of the range Chinese brand. Presented at the MWC in Barcelona, the smartphone has nothing to envy to the big names in the industry thanks to snappy hardware consisting of an SoC Snapdragon 855, 6GB/8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The large 6.39-inch AMOLED display with FullHD+ resolution is pleasant and accurate colors. It is also covered with a protective layer of Gorilla Glass 6.

Xiaomi Mi 9: technical specifications Display 6.39 inches, 2340x1080 pixels, 403 ppi SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM 6GB/8GB Internal storage 64GB/128GB Camera Triple camera 48+12+16MP (back) / 20MP (front) Battery 3300 mAh

Best value for money: Xiaomi Mi 9 SE

If you are looking for an elegant smartphone, with excellent specifications and high value for money, Xiaomi Mi 9 SE is the right one for you. It's a compact version of the Mi 9 at a cheaper price, but what are we going to lose compared to the top model? Not much if you ask us. The display is always AMOLED but shrinks to 5.97 inches (keeping the same resolution), the SoC becomes a Snapdragon 712 (however enough to complete any task without blinking, gaming aside) and remains present the triple camera.

The selfie camera remains the same 20 megapixels, the main one uses the same 48MP sensor, the telephoto lens is an 8MP while the wide angle is 16MP. Small waivers even on the battery side that drops to 3,070mAh.

However, as you can read in our full review, Mi 9 SE is a great alternative to Mi 9 for those on a small budget who don't want to give up a good user experience.

Mi 9 SE is the perfect smartphone for those who are attracted to Mi 9 but have a low budget. / © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi Mi 9 SE: technical specifications Display 5.97 inches, 2340x1080 pixels, 432 ppi SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 RAM 6GB Internal storage 64GB/128GB Camera Triple camera 48+13+8MP (back) / 20MP (front) Battery 3,070 mAh

Best design: Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 / Mi MIX 3 5G

How can I not include this smartphone in the ranking? The Xiaomi MIX series has always had an eye for design and new technologies. Let's remember that Xiaomi Mi MIX was the first smartphone in the world to show off a bezel-less design on three sides, as has been so fashionable for two years now, and one of the first to adopt a ceramic construction.

The latest addition to the series, Mi MIX 3, features an innovative design with sliders. This slider hides a 24MP front camera dedicated to selfie and the headset capsule. On the back there is a double 12MP camera (normal and telephoto) and Qualcomm's SoC Snapdragon 845 moves it all. A variant with modems and antennas for 5G data connectivity will also be available very soon.

The Mi MIX 3 slider is addictive! / © AndroidPIT

Xiaomi Mi MIX 3: technical specifications Display 6.39 inches, 2340x1080 pixels, 403 ppi SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 RAM 6GB/8GB/10GB Internal storage 128GB/256GB Camera Dual camera 12MP (back) / 24MP+2MP (front) Battery 3200 mAh

Lowest price: Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 Best price $ 478 . 49 Check Offer

Best battery: Redmi Note 7

Redmi is the new brand launched by Xiaomi. As happened last year with Pocophone (and as shown by Huawei with Honor) the launch of a new brand allows the company to slightly deviate from its classic canons of construction of devices. However, this Redmi Note 7 still shows a strong presence of Xiaomi DNA and this is good!

For less than $200 Redmi Note 7 is able to offer the same 48MP camera as its big brothers, a 6.3-inch IPS screen with FullHD+ resolution and an SoC more than enough for this price range, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660.

However, the strength of this smartphone is the excellent battery life thanks to a 4,000mAh lithium-ion cell that, coupled with the low-power processor, guarantees incredible resistance.

For the price it is impossible to ask for more! / © AndroidPIT

Redmi Notes 7: technical specifications Display 6.3 inches, 2340x1080 pixels, 409 ppi SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 RAM 3GB/4GB Internal storage 32GB/64GB Camera 48MP+5MP (back) / 13MP (front) Battery 4000 mAh

Lowest price: Redmi Note 7 Best price $ 180 . 00 Check Offer

Special mentions: Pocophone F1 and Xiaomi Mi A2

Special mentions should be made to these two particular smartphones coming from the East.

Pocophone F1 has the merit to have brought, in the second half of last year, top of the range specifications and an excellent battery in an extremely competitive market segment. The smartphone also defeated former top-of-the-range OnePlus in our dark photo comparison.

Do you think Pocophone F2 is coming? / © AndroidPIT by Irina Efremova

Xiaomi Mi A2 (and its Lite variant) are the last two smartphones announced by the Chinese manufacturer with Android One, a practically stock version of Android and unchanged. If you like Xiaomi smartphones but you want a version of Android as close as possible to the Pixels, this is the smartphone for you!

Xiaomi hardware and Google software: for some, a dream! / © Xiaomi

Have you found the right device for you? Which Xiaomi smartphone did you buy?