Black Friday: grab an Xbox One S for under $150

Black Friday is in full swing and the bargain hunters are looking forward to numerous opportunities. If you are looking for a current game console, you should make a quick decision today and strike, because the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition is currently available from some online retailers at a bargain price of under $150!

Aldi and Amazon did something yesterday when the Playstation 4 was available for the insane price in Europe. In the night Amazon countered and brought the Xbox One S All-Digital Edition for $149, which was sold out after a short time. Now other dealers have followed suit and offer the Xbox One S also that crazy low price. You can pick up your console at the line below, but be fast!

Xbox One S for less than $150 including games

The exciting thing about this offer is that you not only get the console, but also three games. Fortnite, Sea of Thieves and Minecraft, as downloads and the codes are included in the Xbox. The reason is that the all-digital edition of the Xbox One S does come completely without an optical drive and you can only get games digitally from the Microsoft Store.

The console also comes with a wireless controller and one month of Xbox Live Gold. The list price is usually $249, so you can save 40 percent today. But hurry up, because this Black Friday offer is very popular and could be out of stock very quickly.