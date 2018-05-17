Blink mini surveillance camera review: Pocket-sized security

How good can miniature security cameras be? We received two models fromImmedia Semiconductor. The Blink cameras and their outdoor counterpart the Blink XT offer security that’s as small of a pack of cigarettes. They're expensive, so are they really worth the money? Reolink RLC-423WS Wi-Fi Camera: Surveillance day and night

Good ✓ Simple setup

✓ Compact and unobtrusive

✓ Actually wireless

✓ Modern app

✓ Long-term strategy

✓ Free cloud storage Bad ✕ Poor image quality

✕ Unusable sound quality

✕ Limited memory

Blink XT Home Security Kamera design and build quality Our test system consists of the Blink and Blink XT, as well as the sync module. While the cameras can be operated completely wirelessly, the sync module constantly needs a power supply via micro-USB. The cameras can also optionally be powered via micro-USB. The devices, however, don’t come with an appropriate power supply included. The Blink XT is dustproof and waterproof. The blue LED light can be switched off through configuration. / © AndroidPIT The cameras are supplied with a wall bracket that can screwed on to place the Blink and Blink XT at whatever angle of your choice. You can also do this outdoors with the XT version. Thanks to the IP65 certification, it should be able to withstand rain. You should bring the sync module within range of your WiFi router and your Blink cameras. They may be up to 30 meters between the sync module and cameras in conventional houses. The sync module has a USB port for connecting external storage devices and a LAN port for the initial setup. Unfortunately, the sync module isn’t enabled in the firmware and the LAN port isn’t used after the setting up the WiFi. Here's 4 reasons why you should invest in a smart home The normal Blink camera uses an LED light at night. / © AndroidPIT

How to set up the Blink and Blink XT First, connect the sync module, the Blink camera’s headquarters to your router. Then download the app from the Play Store and create an account. The assistant will guide you step by step through the installation of all your Blink cameras. The supplied brochures and the online support will help with detailed questions during installation. Blink Home Monitor The sync module needs an energy supply. / © AndroidPIT

Basic functions of Blink cameras Both Blink cameras have heat-sensitive PIR motion sensors. These require unobstructed eye contact with the object. If you place the cameras behind a pane of glass, they will never be activated. The cameras have different ways of converting night vision: the Blink uses a white LED while the Blink XT uses an invisible infrared light. The Blink app uses the modern notification channels (left). Each camera offers several options (center and right). / © AndroidPIT In both cases you can adjust the movement sensitively so that small animals don’t trigger a false alarm. You will be notified when the camera detects movement. You can then watch the standard five-second HD clip while you’re on the go. During recordings, an LED indicator light lights up the front of the camera, which you can of course deactivate. Both cameras can also measure the temperature, but this is a beta feature. You can set a schedule for when the motion sensors will be activated. / © AndroidPIT Of course, you can set motion alarms to occur only at certain times. The schedule determines at which times and on which days the system is on or off.

Missing and planned features Integration with other services Many functions are still on the Blink developers’ to-do list. The question of integration with other smart home services has been posed many times. It would be nice, for example, if the system would automatically activate when the last person has left the house. Some IFTTT solutions already resolve these issues and build a bridge to Google Assistant, Alexa and Co. Blink manufacturer Immedia Semiconductor from Andover, Massachusetts was purchased by Amazon shortly before Christmas 2017, right before Amazon took over Ring. We can therefore expect significantly more integration with Alexa as well as Alexa-compatible devices. At the moment, cloud storage is still very limited, so it’s not suitable for professional use. / © AndroidPIT Offline storage The USB port on the sync module is intended for saving the recordings from Blink cameras to your own USB-enabled devices or even to an external hard drive. This function wasn’t yet implemented for our review. And so all that means that the Blink is still limited and non-expandable, but at least there’s free cloud storage. If the cloud memory is full, new recordings will replace the oldest ones.

Image and sound quality While the indoor Blink camera only works in HD and detects visible objects before dusk, Blink XT can provide significantly better images, especially in the extended quality mode in Full HD. Facial features can only really be recognized at the higher quality level. Spoken language, however, is incomprehensible even when the camera is placed directly in front of the speaker. To photo album with videos The Blink XT isn’t only suitable for outdoor use, but is also better equipped overall. / © AndroidPIT

Blink XT Home Security Kamera technical specifications Blink cameras in comparison Blink XT Blink Dimensions 110 x 110 x 67 mm 68 x 68 x 34 mm Power supply 2 AA batteries or Micro-USB 2 AA batteries or Micro-USB Waterproof IP65 n.a. Focus range Fixfokus from 60 cm Fixfokus from 60 cm Motion sensor PIR (heat-based) PIR (heat-based) Angle 110° 110° Night vision Infrared White LED light WiFi n.a. 2.4 GHz 802.11n Max. resolutoin Full HD HD Storage n.a.; 7,200 seconds of cloud storage n.a.; 7,200 seconds of cloud storage Microphone yes yes