Tesla's Chinese rival Byton unveils its M-Byte electric SUV

The SUV is in fashion, and so is the electric SUV. From this trend, the Byton M-Byte was born. It's a large all-electric family vehicle. Available in 2020 in China, then in late 2020 in North America before arriving in Europe in 2021, this big car has an interesting feature: a long 48-inch display inside.

Conquering Europe

Byton chose the Frankfurt Motor Show to finally unveil the final version of its electric SUV. With this car, the young Chinese manufacturer (with a large office in Munich) wants to make a lasting impression. Above all, Byton wants to take advantage of the increase in electric cars sales to finally make a Chinese car manufacturer popular in Europe. China is indeed ahead of the field here, technologically. This is, therefore, a great opportunity to challenge traditional car manufacturers.

Like Tesla, Byton also works more like a digital giant than a traditional car manufacturer. The teams, therefore, focused most of their efforts on the user interface and the experience offered inside the vehicle, with semi-autonomous driving being an obvious part of the process.

The M-Byte is modern and elegant / © AndroidPIT

Technically, the M-Byte will come in two versions: a 272hp version powered by a 72kWh battery with a 360km range and a 408hp version (two electric motors and four-wheel drive) powered by a 95kWh battery with 435km range. The fast charging will be able to recharge 80 percent of the battery in 35 minutes in the best case.

A giant screen inside

If the SUV's range (between 430 or 550 km depending on the battery chosen) will be enough for daily use and performance looks good, although the M-Byte does not want to enter into a speed race. The brand aims more to attract tech fans and people looking for a comfortable vehicle and a space that acts as an extension of their home.

That's why it has a 48-inch screen as a dashboard. It is simply amazing. This panel creates an impression of total modernity and stands out from the competition, with the Audi e-tron and Tesla Model X currently in the lead. It is divided into three content areas that you can define and change as you wish. Byton also offers another 8-inch touch screen in the center of the console, a 7-inch tablet for driving on the steering wheel and two rear screens for passengers. The demonstration I was able to experience on the stand showed that the interface was already well developed and the speed was flawless.

The M-Byte is still 4.88 meters long / © AndroidPIT

Anyway, it will take another two years before we can really try this M-Byte on the road. Byton plans to work with partners to provide test areas for cars, with purchase and configuration taking place online.