CC9 and CC9e : Xiaomi announces its new smartphones for young people

If you thought the Xiaomi smartphone range was difficult to decode, the officialization of these new devices will not help you understand it. The Chinese manufacturer has officially launched three new smartphones in China, the Xiao mi CC9 , Xiaomi CC9e and CC9 Meitu Edition.

These terminals are aimed at a clear audience: young people! CC, for Colorful & Creative is a range that targets the younger generation with an attractive glass design and good camera performance, especially selfies.

Black, blue, white: the three colours of the Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e © Xiaomi

The Meitu Edition is distinguished by 8GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage and a few photo additions by Meitu, a Chinese application that allows you to retouch selfies and which was bought by Xiaomi in 2018.

The prices are also particularly attractive. Count 1799 yuan, or about 231 euros, for the Xiaomi CC9, or 1299 yuan (167 euros) for the CC9e, the most modest model. The Meitu Edition version is available for around 350 euros. With the exception of the latter, the Xiaomi CC9 and CC9e should soon land in Europe. Unfortunately, no information has yet been provided.

The Xiaomi CC9 Meitu Edition has better options for selfies © Xiaomi

Despite their interesting price positioning, the Xiaomi CC9 and Xiaomi CC9e offer a more than interesting technical sheet: AMOLED display, triple 48 MP sensor, fingerprint reader under the display and large battery.

Features of the Xiaomi CC9

6.39-inch AMOLED display (2340 x 1080 pixels)

Front unit: 32 MP

Main camera: triple camera (48 megapixels, main, 8 megapixels, ultra wide angle, 2 megapixels, portrait mode)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 710

RAM: 6 GB

Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB

Battery: 4030 mAh (with fast recharge)

NFC

MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

Features of the Xiaomi CC9e

6.1-inch AMOLED display (1560 x 720 pixels)

Front unit: 32 MP

Main camera: triple camera (48 megapixels, main, 8 megapixels, ultra wide angle, 2 megapixels, portrait mode)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

RAM: 4/6 GB

Storage: 64 GB or 128 GB

Battery: 4030 mAh (with fast recharge)

No NFCs

MIUI 10 based on Android 9.0 Pie

What do you think of these new Xiaomi CC9, CC9e and CC9 Meitu Edition?