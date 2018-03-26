How to charge your Android phone battery faster
We've all done it: you're getting ready to leave the house and you realize you've forgotten to charge your phone. Its battery level is perilously low, but you have 15 minutes to spare, so you plug it into its charger to give the battery a boost – and it gains a measly two percent. How do you avoid this in future? Read our guide on how to charge your Android battery faster.
Battery life is a combination of many different factors, so there's no single solution to rule them all, but if you use your smartphone intelligently and have the right equipment, all these good practices can add up to save you a ton of frustration with your battery. Check out all our top tips below.
Get the right plug and charger
While Android chargers have a universal fitting, that doesn't mean they're all the same. Connecting your charging cable to a laptop is a bad idea if you want to charge your phone quickly: a USB 2.0 port chucks out just 2.5 watts of power, while USB 3 delivers 4.5 watts. Your wall charger will deliver much more, so this is the best bet if you want the speediest charging.
Many modern Android phones support fast charging, which delivers a whopping 15 watts and can therefore charge your phone much more quickly. You'll find a good list of fast charging phones on the Qualcomm website (you don't need to have a Qualcomm processor; just Qualcomm's power system).
Be aware that just because a phone supports fast charging, it doesn't mean the charger that came with it is a fast charger, or the most effective charger possible for that phone. You may have to buy your own. For example, the LG G6 came with a stock charger that used Quick Charge 2.0, just like the G5, even though both phones support Quick Charge 3.0.
You don't necessarily need to buy your phone maker's own charger – a third party one can save you a fortune – but be wary of no-name gray market cheapies, which have a tendency to set things on fire.
We also don't recommend using wireless charging if you're in a hurry. Wireless charging can't deliver power as well or as quickly as good old-fashioned cables, so it's best used when you have more time on your hands. The exception to this rule is wireless quick charging. This will be more effective than USB charging, but less effective than cable charging from a wall socket.
Put it into airplane mode
The less your phone is trying do while it's charging, the more quickly it will recharge. Airplane mode blocks any wireless radios on your device, reducing your phone's capabilities and therefore stopping it from doing so much.
It won't receive calls or messages while it's in airplane mode, but it’s worth it to have a device that will stay on for the next few hours.
Turn it off
Turning your phone off completely will allow it to recharge even faster than putting it in airplane mode. Again, you might miss out on a few notifications while it is off, but you'll have to live with that if you want your phone to last until you come home again.
Use a battery-saving mode
Ever since Lollipop, Android devices have a battery saving mode of some description (usually Settings>Battery>Battery Saver), whether it's the stock option or a manufacturer-specific feature such as Motorola's Doze. Switch this on to conserve power while your phone recharges.
Switch off unnecessary features
Check to see if you have any unnecessary features on, such as Bluetooth, GPS, Wi-Fi or NFC, which could be using up battery power. Close all your apps and stop your phone from doing automatic backups or updating apps from the Google Play Store.
Don't touch it
If you need your phone on and out of airplane mode while it's charging, because you are expecting an important call, try not to keep using your phone every 30 seconds. Why? Because the screen is the biggest battery drainer of them all.
The more you wake your phone, the faster its battery will drain. So try to avoid the urge to check every notification that comes through, leave it to charge, and it will reach the desired level much faster.
- Find out how to manage notifications in Android.
Buy a portable USB charger
This won't actually charge your phone faster, but it will solve the problem of having a low battery and not enough time to fully charge it. Portable USB chargers come in small, lightweight packages and often can be picked up for less than $20.
Carry one of these in your pocket and you can charge your phone on-the-go – meaning you don't have to worry about that last minute dash to pump some juice into it. Have a look at what we're talking about over at Amazon.
Anker PowerCore+ mini
- Need some battery saving tips for the long haul? Check out our comprehensive how to save battery life on Android.
Did you try any of these suggestions? What do you do to make your phone charge faster? Let us know in the comments.
I'm not so bothered by quick charging, only because most people don't keep their phones more than 2-3 years. The battery won't get "used up" a lot in that time period. I don't really care for quick charge on anything else I have. Shoving a lot of current in a LiOn/Polymer battery can have a negative impact on the life, since you might heat up the cells each time you quick charge.
On the negative side of slow charge, is I DO NOT ever charge my devices over night. Never! Yeah, there are circuits designed to cut off the current when the cells are full, and, there is a thermistor to cut it off if the cells get too hot, and a thermal fuse that melts if the charge circuit goes whack-a-doodle or the thermistor fails, but I just don't take that chance with so much energy packed into such a tiny space. If something I use needs to be charged, if it can't be charged before bed, I wait til the next day. I've been in electronics since the 70's...seen too many batteries go all China Syndrome over those years to take a chance.
The Pixel 2 has fast charging and can to of with about 7 hours of life from a15 minute charge. But I carry a portable battery pack for those times when an outlet can't be found. However with my usage of 3 to 3.5 hours screen on time and 3 to 5 hours of calls on a both headset I'm able to get through a full day without having to charge.
PD standard is excellent also beyond just QC
Everytime I get new notifications, I always check the screen but now I understand why my phone charges so slow ..
Ive just got a Alcatel Pixi 4 5" 3g when the battery was low and i plugged the usb cable in i got a screen with a rocket on it say charging faster then a picture with a wave going across the screen but i cannot seem to find how to switch it on again.
Not sure weather it was a pp i have installed or if its a phone setting any ideas????
I have huawei y6 pro having 4000mah battery. I have its own branded charger which i receive at the time of purchasing. I am facing the problem of slow charging. It took more approximately 5 hours to charge fully 100% and its a very long time. Kindly guide me on how I make my phone charge faster? Kindly help????
my phone has been charging for 3 hours (no the charger isn't broken) and my phone is still on 1%, i tested my friends phone on the same charger and hers got to 100% in the same time or less, idk what's wrong, i did everything this website told me to do ;-;
Not sure if this is too late,but anyway,your battery is dead for good.I've also had this with an older phone,the battery just got swollen up and stopped charging.The only thing you could do is getting a new battery.
I have the same situation months ago. It says it's in charging state but it already took 4 hours but still on the same percentage. What I did was I change the connector of my charger with a new one. Hope that it helps
Hi. Probably late if not. Double check the phone connectors probably with some dirty, sand or damage it or the cable.
If any second hand shops around ask for a cable for charging but to check it firstly. They will try to find out why is not charging indirectly and fix the problem you got. Don't tell them the main problem! There are a few quick visual checks and eventually the charging cable. You can't do them all even simple.
Oh man my phones on 12% battery i better stop typing this ans start waiting
What if... I took a charger and took it apart and then I attached it to a very big battery(d or bigger).........
Hmm. Well if you didn't know. The charging block that came with your phone is made to slow down current so it's not as much so you don't fry your battery. If you remove that component and add a bigger and stronger source.. chances are your phone's gonna die
I own samsung galaxy grand prime I used to brag about its battery charging speed like it would be fully charged from 0-100 within two hours I recently tried some baytery booster apps and when i uninstalled them my battery charging speed got an sudden drop and now it takes nearly 3-4 hours for a fully pumped up batery.Is it becoz of a timespan of 9months or are their other agents involved.
yes I 2 have that phone and the same exact thing happend to me! It charges so danm slowly now like wtf?!
Ikr!!! I used to boast about my phone to my classmates because it charges faster and my battery lasts longer but recently after I downloaded DU battery saver,it worked for a few days then after that it just drained my battery more faster and it will take 12 hours for my phone to reach 100% ,it used to be 2-3 house but now....ughhhhhh
you can charge your phone fastest by keeping it under cool or very cool conditions while charging
Don't use ur phone when it charges it will permanently damage ur battery life
Omkar is kinda right. Using your phone while charging *might* reduce your battery life by a tiny, tiny amount, but most people don't care. You charge your laptop and use it at the same time, and that is actually way worse for the battery of a laptop than the battery of a phone. Omkar- Keeping your phone cool will not speed up the charging. The optimal range is 20-40 degrees Celsius. Under that and the battery start gaining a lot of resistance. Over that, and you start losing battery life pernementally. And also, augie, what do you mean by "Don't use your phone" when Omkar didn't say anything about using the phone
I'm way ahead on this subject note 4 great life on battery and my mophie portable charger so no pblm thier, but nice article let's me know I have spent good money on a great phone and the necessary accessories to keep my phone fully charged at all times .