Coming soon: a Xiaomi smartphone with a double hole display
At the end of January, Xiaomi patented a full-screen smartphone design that features two holes in the display to accommodate a dual camera. It would seem that even the Chinese technology giant is ready to abandon the idea of a pop-up camera, like the one previously seen on Mi MIX 3.
Although 2018 was the year of the notch, in 2019 we will see more and more smartphones with cameras integrated in a so-called 'punch hole'. Samsung, Huawei and Honor are the pioneers (Galaxy A8s, Nova 4 and View20) and other manufacturers are following suit. The next one on the list seems to be Xiaomi, at least according to the patent recently registered by the Chinese company with the WIPO (World Intellectual Property Office).
All the patent designs show a smartphone with a high screen-body ratio and two cameras integrated into the display thanks to the now famous punch holes. Looking at the images, it's possible that Xiaomi is also thinking of inserting other sensors under the screen, such as the proximity and brightness sensors. The front camera is positioned in the left or right corners and the differences between the various models proposed can be found in the positioning and type of hole used.
At the end of last year we heard about the possible arrival of a smartphone Xiaomi with hole in the display, but the rumors have disappeared in a short time. It is not yet known, among other things, whether this device will be part of the Xiaomi family of smartphones or the Redmi brand.
What do you think about this new design? Do you like the punch-hole display solution? Let us know in the comments.
Source: LetsGoDigital
No comments