Confirmed: Tesla Model 3 about to land in Europe

Model 3 is the vehicle in which part of Tesla's hopes are placed. A model that can be considered the California company's first car for the general public. Now, after much waiting, it has been authorized to deliver the first Model 3 throughout Europe.

Have you ever heard of CERBER? Choose “No, I have never.” or “Yes, I have.”. VS 40320 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

7171 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

Model 3 arrives in Europe in February

On January 11, the cargo ship Glovis Captain sailed from San Francisco with the first Model 3 units destined for Europe. This first shipment, consisting of around 1,000 vehicles, will arrive in Belgium in the coming weeks. This, together with the green light given by RDW, the agency that regulates the automobile market in the Netherlands, confirms that we will soon see Model 3 running through the streets of major European cities. If you are one of the first to place an order (more than 14,000 in Europe), bear in mind that Tesla will begin to distribute its vehicles from February onwards.

A saloon that will be a success / © AndroidPIT

Initially, the first models delivered will be of the Long Range version, as was the case in the United States in 2017. This is one of the versions with more autonomy (up to 544 kms), and has a starting price of around 59,000 euros, though prices may vary in different markets.

Those waiting for the arrival of the mid range we will have to wait until May. This model, already on sale in the US, is considered the Tesla for all audiences, as it is on sale for a price of around 35,000 euros, the cheapest of the company. European rates in euros will be announced at a later date.

Always surrounded by controversy

A vehicle, on the other hand, that has put the company in serious difficulties. Last week, without going any further, Tesla announced a 7% cut in its workforce due to the production difficulties of the Model 3. According to the manufacturer, it is being very difficult to achieve the economies of scale needed to produce the most economical variants of this model.

This is in addition to the interview given by Elon Musk to HBO, in which he confessed Tesla's serious economic difficulties due to problems developed with the production of Model 3, as they did not reach the planned manufacturing rates. Luckily, these problems have been solved.

We saw the new Tesla at the Paris Motor Show / © AndroidPIT

What do you think about the arrival of Model 3 in Europe? Do you think it'll be a success?