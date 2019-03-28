Elder Scrolls: Blades enters early access on Android
Elder Scrolls: Blades is the latest entry in Bethesda's long-running action RPG franchise. The new mobile game has now entered early access on both Android and iOS and is ready to take the mobile gaming market by storm. However, fans already have some valid complaints.
The Elder Scrolls: Blades early access was announced in celebration of the Elder Scrolls series 25th anniversary. For now, access is limited 'to ensure a smooth experience', meaning players will be allowed to join in waves. You shouldn't worry about missing out, however - you are still able to sign up for early access, if you hadn't done so previously.
When it comes to gameplay, you will be greeted by the good old single-player quests that will have you bravely battling goblins, rebuilding your town, discovering weapons, armor and abilities. The game is designed for mobile, which means that the controls should theoretically be smooth and self-explanatory.
However, another familiar mobile gaming aspect is here too. In-app purchases. According to players on Reddit, opening chests has a timer which can be sped up with microtransactions: "Opening is where you wait or pay. First chest said 3 hours but the game let me bypass it for now." Another user shared that the same applies to creating buildings or upgrading them.
The microtransactions range from $1.99 to $99.99 per item. Purchases and progress will carry over to the final game, of course, but that's quite the item price considering most triple A PC and console games cost less than $99 at launch.
The Elder Scrolls: Blades early access currently supports multiple languages, including English, French, Italian, German, Spanish, and Russian. The list of supported devices is limited at the moment, however. You can find it and more information about Elder Scrolls: Blades in the FAQ here.
What do you think about Bethesda's latest Elder Scrolls entry? Let us know in the comments.
