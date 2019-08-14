EMUI 10 with Android Q coming for 35 Huawei and Honor smartphones

Huawei will start the beta phase for EMUI 10, the new user interface based on Android Q, at the IFA in Berlin. The update will be distributed to 35 Android smartphones from Huawei and Honor and will bring several advantages - for both the end-user and for the developers.

For users, EMUI 10 has above all a new, fresher design to offer. The new Huawei system looks fresher and more modern in the first pictures and videos. Users will have the possibility to define different designs, styles and color schemes. According to Huawei, the new Dark Mode optimizes the contrast between text and background as well as the colors of fonts and system symbols. Comfort and legibility for the human eye will be increased.

When making calls with EMUI, you can leave the boundaries of the smartphone and continue calls, including video calls, on other devices. Users can accept a normal call either via the phone or an intelligent loudspeaker. Video calls can be answered via displays, such as a television. Data can be sent seamlessly between your computer and your smartphone. It remains to be seen how all of this will work in everyday life. The data exchange between the individual devices should be end-to-end encrypted.

EMUI was presented at the Huawei Developer Conference 2019. With EMUI 10, developers can customize their apps for multiple devices without having to make specific customizations each time. In addition, Huawei now offers special tools and platforms such as the Ark Compiler and the Huawei DevEco Studio.

Which smartphones will get the EMUI 10 update?

Huawei and its subsidiary, Honor, have so far listed 24 models that will receive Android Q and thus EMUI 10. According to information from Huaweicentral, 35 Huawei and Honor smartphones will receive the update. The distribution of the final version of EMUI 10 will probably start in autumn. The beta phase starts on September 8, i.e. during IFA 2019 in Berlin. The final version of Android Q will also be available in mid-September - in time for the launch of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, which is scheduled for September 19.