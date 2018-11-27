We use cookies on our websites. Information about cookies and how you can object to the use of cookies at any time or end their use can be found in our privacy policy.

Facebook Messenger bug makes old messages reappear

Authored by: Pierre Vitré

No, it's not a joke. Many users of the popular Messenger application have complained about the appearance of old conversations on the top of their message feeds - an unfortunate bug, which was quickly fixed by Facebook.

Messenger users expressed their concerns with the application via multiple other social media platforms. All the complaints reported the same issue - namely the automatic appearance of old messages dating back several years or archives in the inbox.

The problem was immediately recognized by the social network. "Some people are seeing older messages on Facebook.com. We are aware of the issue and are actively working to resolve it in as soon as possible." The promise was kept because Facebook's tech team scrambled and made quick work of the bug, reassuring users affected by it.

The bug was fixed on the evening of November 26. "The problem, caused by software updates, has been fully resolved. We are sorry for the inconvenience" said Facebook.

To avoid this kind of inconvenience in the future, we can only advise you to permanently delete the messages that you no longer wish to see, in order to avoid problems. Facebook even offers a guide for this.

Were you a victim of the bug? Let us know in the comments.

Source: The Verge

