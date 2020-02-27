Fast-charging certification for Galaxy S20 series brings new advantages

Batteries in smartphones are getting bigger and bigger and the corresponding fast-charging technologies are also moving along. The problem is that each producer cooks its own soup, and this causes confusion for the consumer.

This is because the charging technologies are sometimes not compatible with each other. Every mobile phone needs its own charger. Uniform standards already exist, especially to ensure the safety of charging technologies. Samsung is now obtaining such certification for its Galaxy S20 series, which brings many benefits.

In terms of design, most of the flagships of the large and small manufacturers today hardly differ at all. While there is a lack of creative freedom there, the inner workings of the smartphone are constantly being improved. This is also the case for the charging time of a battery, which should not only be faster and faster but also safe. Samsung's Galaxy S20 series is now the first to receive USB Power Delivery 3.0 certification with Programmable Power Supply (PPS) from the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF for short).

Samsung Galaxy S20 series: the new charging certification

The certification confirms that Samsung's new flagships, including the Galaxy S20, S20+ and S20 Ultra, meet the PPS standard. The standard, developed in 2017 by the USB-IF Association, allows communication between the power supply and the smartphone and dynamically adapts the current and voltage to the product-specific conditions. For example, the heating of a smartphone can be avoided as much as possible.

Another advantage is that Samsung's flagship products can now be charged with compatible 25-watt or 45-watt third-party power supplies without damaging the hardware.

The certification thus ensures safe charging (with regard to temperature and power management) as long as the charger is certified accordingly in addition to the smartphone. Samsung's S20 smartphones are thus officially the first devices in the world to allow charging with third-party chargers, as long as they are certified accordingly. Users will, therefore, be able to look for alternative and possibly cheaper chargers in the future.