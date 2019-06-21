SOS! The flagships are sinking

According to a Counterpoint report, the high-end smartphone market is collapsing and declining by 8% in the first quarter of 2019. A bitter pill for all manufacturers.

This is nothing new, the global telephony market has been in decline since last year, as we already learned last month with the Canalys report, which announced a 6.8% decline in smartphone sales in the first quarter of 2019. Today, new report and new figures. The high-end smartphone market is even worse with a figure that rises to 8%.

iPhone, a rotten apple

Canalys analyst Ben Stanton already announced last month that this was "the biggest drop in the history of the iPhone". This decline has since been confirmed, even if the Cupertino company remains at the top of the market for high-end smartphone sales with its 47% market share. Apple recorded a 20% drop in sales in one year.

Indeed, iPhone users seem to not see the point of changing phones regularly and would be satisfied with the model the previous ones, rather than moving to the latest iPhone XR, for example, which, let's remember, has flopped and its price is falling even in some countries.

Samsung stays afloat

While apples are in decline, the South Korean brand alone represents a quarter of the market share with a nice round 25% slice. This is a record figure for Samsung, which represents their highest share in a year.

This increase obviously does not benefit Apple, and one might think that it is also a threat to Huawei, who finds itself in the middle of the trade war between China and the United States, but not at all. On the contrary, the Chinese manufacturer recorded good figures for the first quarter, and even managed to overtake Apple in China. But I'm not sure if the trend will be the same next quarter.

What about the others?

Behind Samsung and Apple, which together represent three-quarters of the world market for high-end smartphones, we find Huawei, which has a 16% market share. OnePlus and Google are respectively in 4th and 5th place, thus climbing into the top 5 and sharing between them 4% of global sales. 8% are allocated to other brands.

And who are the biggest consumers of this type of phone? Not surprisingly, one out of every three high-end smartphones is sold in North America, which represents 30% of the market. Then China took second place on the podium and Europe third.

