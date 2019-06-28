Flappy Royale reinvents Flappy Bird for a post-Fortnite world

A new and fun game arrives on mobile and browser. It's Flappy Royale, a middle ground between the legendary Flappy Bird game and the battle royale dynamics that Fortnite and Apex Legends has made more popular than ever!

Flappy Bird, the smartphone game created by Dong Nguyen in 2013 has been a real success. Popular was the scrolling gameplay, the eighties-style graphics and the Super Mario Bros vibe. It was a game that managed to kidnap a lot of users, including me.

To brighten up your summer 2019, a new headache that could soon turn into a catchphrase is coming: it's called Flappy Royale and marries both continuous scrolling gameplay and battle royale. Again, it's a simple, fast and retro-looking game. The goal of the game is to survive longer than the other 99 players. You jump off the bus in a race, along with your rivals, and repeatedly touch the display to flap between the pipes (again in the Super Mario style). Easier said than done, believe me!

Flappy Royale is a 100-player Flappy-Bird inspired battle royale game now in open beta on iOS & Android!



Made by @lazerwalker and I, with help from @helvetica.



Compete in daily leaderboards, customize the heck out of your bird, and crash buses.https://t.co/uP6vIV9IZ7 pic.twitter.com/kkyFX9zRdR — ./orta –tsc (@orta) June 27, 2019

The game, similar to the recently released Mario Royale, also allows you to customize your bird by choosing the body and style: hats, bandanas, crowns and other accessories are at your disposal. Flappy Royale also offers a Daily Trial mode: every day a new challenge in which you can put yourself to the test up to 10 times.

The game is now available in beta form on Android, iOS and browsers. The official launch is scheduled for July. Are you thinking of downloading it too?