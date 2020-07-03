Free apps for iOS and Android: here are the best from this week

In this first week of July, we have tracked down some free apps for Android and iOS for you. There are many games, but also some handy apps.

While I had problems getting enough free stuff from the respective app store for the last article, I really can't complain this week. In the Google Play Store, there is some free stuff available for your Android smartphone. For iOS or iPadOS, however, the selection is rather thin today. Check it out and let us know in the comments if any apps are no longer available for free.

Free apps for Android

Games

Dot Heroes - VIP Edition (Free instead of €0,89): Pixeliges battlefield game. You eliminate monsters, zombies, and other "scary creatures".

Timing Hero (free instead of €3,69): Also a retro RPG in which you have to fight and level up your heroes.

Gemwars Pro (Free instead of €1,89): You have to combine colored tiles to get the best score possible.

TPS Hero: Hunter of the Zombie World (Free instead of 3,29 Euro): You play in the future, in the year 2043, and the terrible Z-Virus became a warlike weapon. In this action game, you shoot wildly around.

Wonder Knights PV (free instead of €3,99): In this colorful retro shooter RPG you fight as heroes against monsters that drop weapons and armor.

Free productivity apps for Android

Business English (free of charge instead of €5,49): A language learning app to refresh your business English.

Total Media Player Pro (Free instead of €4,99): A media player for Android with equalizer, recording function, subtitle search, and Chromecast interface.

Music Player Pro 2020 (Free instead of €2,59): A music player that tracks down your MP3s on your smartphone and combines them into an app. You can organize your music collection. Do you still have MP3s?

Bubbles Live Wallpaper (free instead of €3,99): Classic wallpaper app, which also offers you animated backgrounds for your Android smartphone.

Free Apps for iOS

Games

Nimian Legends: BrightRide HD (free instead of €4.49): An open-world game with fantasy characters. You run, swim, and fly as you explore and play a story mode.

Touchgrind Skate 2 (free instead of €7,19): A multi-touch skateboard game that reminds you of the little fingerboards.

Productivity Apps for iOS

Time Timer (free instead of €3,49): A timer, which visualizes the running time much better than Apple's own solution.

IncrediBooth video photo booth (free instead of €2,29): As the name suggests, this is a photo machine for the iPhone. You make classic station-style selfies - and as the name suggests, even videos.

TracKit Daily Tracker & Logger (free instead of €4,49): A fitness app for recording your physical achievements.

That was it with our selection for this week. Did you find any good free apps this week? Let us know in the comments.

