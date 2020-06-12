Free apps for Android and iOS: these apps are available right now
This week we present to you again our finds of apps you can find for a short time for free on the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store. This time both stores only offer a manageable number of free apps. But there are still some to choose from - take a look!
As always we do our best to keep the list of free apps up to date and to inform you as soon as possible if an app loses its free status. Your comments and remarks make our work much easier - thank you for that! If you find apps that are free and have to be added to this list or if you find out where the free offer has expired, please let me know in the comments. And now, off to the list!
Free apps for Android
Games:
- Animal Forest: Fuzzy Seasons (Start Pack Edition) (Free instead of €3.99): A cute game in which you fill your garden with different animals, take care of them, and complete events with them. The special thing about this game: the animals won't stay with you forever and will leave you in autumn. Besides the game itself, you will also get a starter pack.
- Stickman Ghost 2: Gun Sword - Shadow Action RPG (free instead of €2.09): In the second part of Stickman-Ghost you fight your way through space with your stickman hero. For this, you will face Ninjas as well as robots as your opponents. Whoever gets a taste for this and wants to play Stickman Ghost has to invest a buck or two at the moment.
Productivity apps:
- Weather App Pro (free instead of €4.19): A weather app that shows you the weather hourly and daily and provides a weather radar. For a quick glance, the app also supports widget usage. With the Pro version, you don't need any ads and you get access to all functions.
- Multiscreen calculator with voice input Pro (free instead of €6.99): A calculator for your host's pocket, which allows you to enter mathematical tasks by voice as well as manual input.
Free Apps for iOS
Games:
- Captain Cowboy (free instead of €1.09): In this adventurous puzzle game you will be transported directly into a labyrinth in space. Besides collecting diamonds, you can play through different maze types.
- AR Race Car (free instead of €1.09): A racing driver app that transfers your racing car directly into the real world via Augmented Reality (AR). For a certain "authenticity effect" the app also offers you engine and tire sounds.
Productivity apps:
- PDF Converter by Readdle (Free instead of €7.99): A useful app that converts different file formats into PDF files. Besides classic files, like Word files, this also works for websites.
- Monster Park: Dinosaur World (Free instead of €5.99): You always wanted to be photographed with a Velociraptor? With this app, you now have the opportunity to do so. Via AR you can bring the dinosaurs into the present and let them animate or change their skin.
- Elementium (free instead of €2.29): This app offers you a complete periodic table including information. This includes names or symbols of the elements, the atomic mass, or the year in which they were discovered.
So we are done with the free apps for this week. Did you notice any errors, apps no longer available for free or did you discover other apps that are currently available for free? Feel free to leave us a comment.
