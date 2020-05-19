The best free app for iPad and Android tablets

There are plenty of iPad and tablet users out there. In the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store, it is always interesting to see how there are always selected apps made available for free, albeit for a limited time only. Here is our specially curated selection of the best free apps (for the time being) that we installed and tested.

Bamboo Paper is an application for both Android or iOS platforms that transforms digital media into a paper notebook, allowing you to draw or write down your ideas for sharing purposes. For instance, you can share your knowledge at work or easily send a memo to the person you want.

Normally, paid apps and games that are free would not feature irritating advertisements or restrictions. In our list, we set out several criteria: selected apps will need to have received a minimum 4-star rating from at least 10 reviewers. Above all, we kept a lookout for apps that were specially designed for tablet use. This selection criterion was important, as opposed to an app that could easily be used across multiple platforms like a laptop, smartphone, or tablet. In essence, our selected apps provide the best experience on a tablet.

Due to popular demand, this children's game experienced a renaissance in 2015. Since then, it has become a classic for the younger generation who grew up with Peppa's adventures in an amusement park.

App info for Android:

Stars: 4.2

Number of reviews: 816

You can download Peppa Pig from the Google Play Store.

Vittle: Smart Whiteboard Video

With this application, you will be able to create video screens simply by the power of speech or writing. While its speech recognition capability might not be as accurate as writing things down yourself, it is still a nifty effort.

Vittle: Smart Whiteboard Video. / © Apple App Store

App info for iOS:

Stars: 4.8

Number of reviews: 43

You can download Vittle: Smart Whiteboard Video from the Apple App Store.

Amped Guitar Learning

Amped is more than a guitar learning application: it is a fun and fast way to learn, teaching you step-by-step, from beginner level all the way to being a professional. You can learn at your own pace, which is useful as all of us have different learning curves. You can either follow a particular theme from the curriculum or improvise on some of your favorite songs. Have a great time!

Amped Guitar Learning. / © Apple App Store

App info for iOS:

Stars: 4.5

Number of reviews: 10

You can download Amped Guitar Learning from the Apple App Store.

Stella Tour - AR Stargazing

Stellar Tour is the ultimate guide to the cosmos. Point your device towards the night sky and a whole new universe is opened for you to explore. You can check out all kinds of astronomical objects, from constellations to stars, planetary systems, galaxies, nebulae, planets, moons, etc. It is the final frontier, from the comfort of your own home.

Stella Tour - AR Stargazing. / © Apple App Store

App info for iOS:

Stars: 4.7

Number of reviews: 187

You can download Stella Tour - AR Stargazing from the Apple App Store.

All information posted is accurate at the time of publication. However, if you found an error in this article or an app that is no longer available for free, do let us know in the comments.