Galaxy A8s re-branded Galaxy A9 Pro for the international market
The Samsung Galaxy A8s, the company's first device to mount the Infinity-O display, has just been made official globally under the name of Galaxy A9 Pro. Initially, the device was intended only for the Chinese market, but it seems that the giant of South Korea has seen a lot of interest everywhere ...
The Korean price for taking this device home is 5995 KRW (about $540) and it will be available from January 28. Afterward that, it will gradually arrive in other markets around the world, but at a price certainly different from that just mentioned.
From a hardware point of view, there's very little to say: the A9 Pro is identical to the Galaxy A8s and the only real difference is the name. This means that by purchasing this device you will get the same 6.4-inch FHD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and hole display, a Snapdragon 710 chipset on board, with 6GB of RAM and 128 or 256GB of internal storage.
At the rear, there is the same triple camera configuration consisting of a 24MP main sensor and f/1.7 aperture, accompanied by a 10MP telephoto lens and a third 5-megapixel camera that will be used to capture information about the depth of field. As already mentioned, the display is perforated to allow the front 24 MP camera to position itself.
Being a mid-range device, we do not find a fingerprint scanner integrated into the display, but it comes with a classic sensor in the back. No surprises even on the software side: this A9 Pro also runs Android Oreo, which disappoints a bit since Android Pie has been available for some time now.
Would you be interested in purchasing the Galaxy A9 Pro? Let us know.
Source: Phone Arena
