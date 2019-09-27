The Samsung Galaxy S11 could offer a 108 MP camera and a 5x optical zoom
While celebrating the launch of the new Galaxy Note 10 and Galaxy Fold, Samsung is currently working on its future flagship, the Galaxy S11. While the release of this series is not scheduled until next year, more is now known about some of the smartphones.
Three variants of the Galaxy S11?
Under the Picasso codename, the Galaxy S11 is starting to make people talk and some details have already been revealed, while MySmartPrice reveals new curiosities about the Galaxy S11, which has identified several models. Three of them, identified as SM-G981, SM-G986 and SM-G988, would all be 5G compatible devices. A choice that makes sense given that the Samsung Galaxy S11 will be launched in 2020 and that in the meantime, the development of 5G at the international level will be more advanced.
We would have three new models to replace the Galaxy S10, S10+ and S10e that are currently in the catalog.
Galaxy S11: a never before seen camera
In addition to 5G connectivity, it is mainly at the camera level that Samsung should make its mark with the Galaxy S11 series. As Apple has largely caught up with the latest iPhone 11 Pro, the South Korean manufacturer must react to offer a successful photo and video experience for its users.
The S11 camera will bring something that has never been seen before. Samsung fans, if you care about the camera, please skip Note10— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) August 26, 2019
According to a report by our South Korean colleagues The Elec, the Galaxy S11 could offer a 5x optical zoom. A first for the manufacturer. Samsung has indeed launched the production of a new x5 optical module that could make its debut in the smartphone. According to the same report, this zoom would be integrated into the new 108-megapixel main sensor designed in partnership with Xiaomi. This would be a small surprise given that Samsung has always refused to race for megapixels until now.
Anyway, a video published by Samsung on YouTube shows the new x5 optical module in action. This ensures that the module is thin enough (5mm) not to protrude to the rear of the unit. You can watch it below:
Launched in February-March 2020
Of course, it will be necessary to wait until the beginning of next year to really know everything about the devices. Samsung, as every year, is expected to introduce its new devices in February or March, probably with the next MWC 2020. As for pricing, it is likely that Samsung will remain on the same criteria with prices between $800 and $1,000 for the S11 range, but it could be more.
What would you like to see on the future Galaxy S11?
Samsung should be ashamed of it's self for charging such high prices for a smartphone that basically is only smart as it's user. They only call, text and get online. Does the phone cook, make money to bring home, wash clothes. You get my point of view. I now it's a to of the line phone by name only bc you can get a phone from China that's as good or better for a cheaper price. What's even crazier is China is who makes Samsung phones uses real expensive cpu, processors, and Sony parts. But when the phone is made here the makers use the cheapest parts but charge you for the best parts. I say look around and compare prices and phone specs before you go spending $1500 on a cellphone. Can you hear me now?