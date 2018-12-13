Goodbye AndroidPIT, hello new design

Almost exactly ten years ago, in January 2009, the first version of AndroidPIT went live. A few months earlier, Google had introduced the first Android smartphone together with HTC. We were sure: Android would be a complete success!

We weren't wrong. Today, Android is the most successful mobile operating system in the world and there are several billion smartphones in operation. Smartphones have revolutionized the world. Today the small computers in our pockets are telephones, but also photo and video cameras, navigation systems and even game consoles. It's amazing how much more complicated our world was ten years ago - can anyone remember how to easily organize their appointments without the cloud?

Just this week I was looking at pictures. Since the beginning of the 2000s, I have been photographing digitally. But only since the beginning of this decade has the number of pictures and videos increased by leaps and bounds. There are incredibly beautiful memories that I would probably never have been able to record without a smartphone. Because very often I wouldn't have had a camera at hand.

Goodbye, AndroidPIT. We have to move on.

Why am I telling you all this? Smartphones have become so commonplace that you have to remember their benefits. And the exciting time of waiting for a new phone or app is over. Today, even three-year-old smartphones can operate with ease. Just talking about Android, smartphones and apps is no longer enough. Technology has now arrived in our cars, living rooms and on our wrists.

AndroidPIT no longer reflects what we have become. We want to help people answer questions about technologies that go far beyond the Android universe. For example, artificial intelligence, AR and VR, smart home and wearables. And of course also 5G and mobility tech.

That's why we have started, today, to change our pages step by step. There is a new logo and new colors. Step by step, we will then revise the functions and design of each individual page over the next few months.

Don't worry, content, forum and our editors are not changing. But times have changed, and now it is our turn to adapt to them. Because you know:

Who does not go with the time, goes with the time! We are looking forward to further great times with you. In this sense: we are sending out a big cheer for the good old days and for what is to come.