Google Duplex can now book your online car rental

Exactly one year after the presentation of the first version of Duplex, Google upgrades its artificial intelligence assistant. Why limit yourself to booking a table at a restaurant when the possibilities are almost endless?

And that's exactly what Google has been thinking since the beginning. Duplex, the AI system that allows you to make reservations in total autonomy through Google Assistant, has begun to evolve. During last year's I/O, we were able to see it in action for the first time. During the demonstration, the assistant was able to call a restaurant and reserve a table, just like a real person would have done.

Google Duplex will help you rent a car without moving a finger. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

A year later, Duplex is even more powerful and allows you to go beyond booking a table at the restaurant. During this year's edition, the research giant announced that the service will also be extended to web searches for certain services such as car rental and ticket reservations for the cinema.

During today's demonstration, Google showed how the assistant is now able to automatically enter all the travel information and choose the right car for us based on previous bookings, using synchronization between its apps, including Gmail, Calendar, Maps, etc...

Google services synchronize to help Duplex do its excellent work. / © Screenshot: AndroidPIT

After asking Google Assistant to rent a car, it will automatically begin to fill out the booking form of your favorite car hire service using the information collected previously, including your name or the time of arrival and return of the car.

The feature, called Duplex on the web, is not yet available. However, CEO Sundar Pichai has assured us that we will know more by the end of this year.