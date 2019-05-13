Google Play Store will now suggest you delete unused apps

Memory full. This is one of the most common problems for smartphone users. Now the Google Play Store comes to the rescue with a new feature. The app store of the big G has started sending notifications suggesting you remove apps you no longer use on your mobile to free up storage space.

Having control over all the applications downloaded to our smartphone is quite a complicated task. In most cases we have countless apps installed that we haven't even looked at for a long time and that only occupy the precious, and sometimes scarce, memory of our phones.

Now, the Google Play Store makes it easier than ever. It will directly send a notification telling you to clean your smartphone and "delete unused apps for extra storage". It is as simple as clicking on the message you have received and automatically go to a window of the Play Store with the list of applications that have not opened for some time. From here remove them forever from your smartphone is a piece of cake.

How many applications do you have on your smartphone that you haven't used in a while? / © AndroidPIT

And not only will it be easy for you to get rid of them. but the Google Play Store will also tell you in real time what storage space you free up while you delete applications.

The function is not yet available to all users, but it will come very soon.

What do you think of the new Google Play Store notification system? Is it useful to you?