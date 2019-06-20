Google gives Pixel owners a peak into the future with accidental July security patch

Some owners of the brand new Google Pixel 3a have been sent a new update with a date that has left them a bit puzzled. Google has, in fact, sent the July security patches via OTA just two weeks after the previous patch and way ahead of schedule. Oops!

We usually complain that smartphones are never updated in time with new versions of Android or security patches necessary to ensure a safe and secure environment. This time, the situation has been completely reversed for some Pixel 3a owners, who have seen a new OTA update delivered well in advance. The security patches received are in fact those for July 2019. Google accidently rolled out the update two weeks in advance.

Unexpected... / © PhoneArena

The update screen shows how this OTA was actually sent by mistake. The update package, weighing 79.8MB and carrying the build number PQ3B.190705.003, was intended only for testers inside the Californian research company and the text "CONFIDENTIAL ONLY" leaves no room for doubt.

In the changelog we can only read about general bugfixes and the arrival of new security patches, however, until Google releases its now regular July Pixel Update Bulletin we cannot be sure that this minor update does not bring even some small news about the brand's smartphones.

Are you among the lucky "time travelers"? Have you purchased a Pixel 3a? Let us know.