Google's Deepmind AI will demonstrate its Starcraft 2 skills
Bots have been an essential part of gaming for quite a while. Yet, while in the past newbies often used them to hone their skills in multiplayer games, now AI-powered bots are studying footage of players to train themselves. We've already seen OpenAI beat professional DOTA 2 players at their own game and Deepmind's AlphaGo Zero defeat human champion Lee Sedol at Go. Now, it's time for Google and Blizzard to show off Deepmind's Starcraft 2 skills.
The collaboration between the two companies started in 2016 when Blizzard released bot creation tools and gave access to thousands of hours of Starcraft 2 matches to help train Deepmind. At first, the AI struggled. It had developed a habit of rushing its opponents recklessly. However, Deepmind still had a 50% success rate against Starcraft bots at 'Insane' difficulty.
More recently, in November 2018, Blizzard also stated that: "After feeding the agent replays from real players, it started to execute standard macro-focused strategies, as well as defend against aggressive tactics such as cannon rushes." According to the gaming giant, Starcraft is an ideal game to challenge artificial intelligence and a "perfect environment for benchmarking progress against problems such as planning, dealing with uncertainty and spatial reasoning."
The latest developments and Deepmind's progress will be revealed on January 24, 6 PM GMT or 1 PM EST time. You can watch the live stream on the official Starcraft Twitch channel or on Deepmind's YouTube channel.
Source: PC Gamer
