At last, we will know more about Google Stadia: follow the presentation live!

So far we know little about Google Stadia, the video game streaming service that is set to revolutionize the market. In the next hour, the Google Stadia Connect event will clear up many of the doubts we have, such as the price and launch date. Want to know how you can watch the presentation live?

It was at the Game Developer Conference last March when Google gave the first details about its online gaming platform, Stadia. Its main weapon is the ability to run the most powerful video games without the need for a classic game console in your living room: all you need is a device (PC, tablet or smartphone) that is compatible with Google Chrome or Chromecast so that you can access the cloud where all the titles are stored. So far all we know is that Google Stadia will have exclusive video games, but also that it will have its own versions of famous titles like Assassin's Creed and DOOM.

All of this is combined with computing power superior to its rivals (as affirmed at GDC) and a resolution 4K HDR at 60 fps, which will increase to 8K and more than 120 fps in the future.

On paper, the idea is more than attractive. Unfortunately, Google didn't specify the price or when it would be available, leaving us with intrigue for a few weeks. Fortunately, we'll know everything we need to know about Google Stadia very shortly.

How to follow the Google Stadia Connect event live

To be the first to know all the news about Google Stadia, we recommend that you follow the event live on YouTube, which will start at 9:00 PDT (17:00 BST), June 6. Google has confirmed that it will report on three key items: price, launch games, and release date. Don't miss it!