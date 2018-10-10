Hey Google, why are you such a tease?

Let's be honest, on the eve of the event Made by Google everyone expected to see at least one device not leaked in recent months or weeks. In addition, Google itself teased our imagination with a mysterious Tweet, only to then disappointed us even further. Where was the "one more thing" moment that everyone expected?

Have you ever heard of CERBER? Choose “No, I have never.” or “Yes, I have.”. VS 19806 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

3316 Votes Oops! Seems like something went wrong. Reloading might help.

Even though I'm a big Google fan and I found the products presented on the stage in New York during the Made by Google event quite interesting, I must admit that I was disappointed by the overall showing from Google.

It's true, almost everything had already leaked in the weeks before the presentation but, with an official tweet accompanied by a video, the Mountain View company had advised us to follow the event anyway to check if we really did already know everything about it.

So you think you know… Tune in tomorrow to see for yourself. https://t.co/4zTwRXcn1x #madebygoogle pic.twitter.com/3IO3xaMaP8 — Made by Google (@madebygoogle) October 8 2018

This marketing move fuelled the hopes of fans who, like me, expected a big surprise that would make sense of the tweet. There were those who hoped for the arrival of the notorious and legendary Pixel Ultra, while others simply couldn't believe the existence of such a large notch on the Pixel 3 XL and hoped it would just be an advertising move or some kind of troll. With hindsight, we know that none of these theories were true…

The new Pixel will once again be the king of photos? / © AndroidPIT

Google as Apple, Apple as Google

Perhaps because of all the leaks or perhaps, because of the lack of real surprises, today's event has deeply disappointed me. OK, the focus is no longer on the hardware but on the integration of such hardware with AI and software to create an experience of the highest level, but Google had already demonstrated this with the previous generation of smartphones.

The event seemed to be very hasty and didn't go into too much detail about the specifications of the various products, reminding me of the style of the Apple presentations of the past few years. A style that the Cupertino-based company abandoned during the presentation of the new iPhone XS and Apple Watch 4 Series.

It almost seems that Google wants to make us forget about the technical specifications and focus our attention on the user experience. Can we say that this is the classic Apple trick? Similar styles or not, the fact remains that at the end of the event I still did not know any concrete information about the two smartphones that I waited for months (at least officially) to see and I had to check the official page of the Google Store to find out.

All very nice but what about the specs? / © AndroidPIT

One last thing...

We all know very well how this phrase was used and abused by Apple and Steve Jobs to amaze fans with the latest product launched at the end of events. The "one more thing" effect has been exploited by almost every single brand during the launch events of their smartphones in recent years and, thanks to the tweet published by the official Made by Google account, we all expected one last surprise from the company. The surprise that never arrived.

The Magic 2 was Honor's "one more thing" product at IFA 2018. / © AndroidPIT

So we have to make do with two Pixel smartphones, a ChromeOS tablet and a Google Home device with a screen, all products that we already knew about weeks in advance. Nothing more. Some products launched today have not even been mentioned on stage, such as the new Chromecast, also seen in recent days in a well-known American chain store.

Google managed to surprise us with nothing

There's one thing to admit though: Google managed to attract the attention of fans and curious journalists like me who could only follow the event waiting for this imaginary surprise that never arrived. Although all the devices were known at least for days, the American company managed to arouse the curiosity of many who decided to watch the live stream anyway.

Personally, I think that the lack of a real surprise was the real surprise of today's event and with this strategy Google kept the noses of the curious glued to their screens until the last minute.

Admit it, the products announced are not bad all things considered... / © Google

The products announced remain interesting anyway and personally I can't wait to get my hands on a Pixel 3 to try out the new camera app and the new shooting modes. Also, Google Home Hub with its dashboard for the control of Smart Home devices could be interesting and it's been years since Google presented a tablet worthy of its name, even if in this case it uses ChromeOS and not Android.

Opinion by Luca Zaninello This year's Google event was the most boring ever. What do you think? 50 50 7 participants

What do you think about the presentation of the new Pixels? Did you expect an unexpected product? Let us know in the comments.