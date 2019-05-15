Honor 20 Pro leaked as first hands-on accidentally goes live

The launch of the Honor 20 Pro is planned for next week, but an accidentally published hands-on article has already given us a first glimpse of the smartphone. But there is also new information about the regular model.

The website AndroidCentral accidentally published parts of its hands-on review for the upcoming Honor 20 Pro. This confirms, among other things, that the smartphone has a 6.26-inch display with a hole in the upper left corner that conceals the 32-megapixel front camera with f/2.0 aperture.

On the back, there is a quad camera consisting of a 48-megapixel main sensor (Sony IMX586), a 117-degree field of view ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, a telephoto camera for zoom and a fourth camera for macro shots. In addition, the fingerprint sensor is integrated into the power button on the right side of the case, as with the normal Honor 20.

New information about the Honor 20

Meanwhile, WinFuture has published new information about the Honor 20, which, according to its own statements, has gotten its hands on a data sheet from the retail trade and have some press renderings of the smartphone to show.

The LC display of the Honor 20 should also be 6.26 inches, have a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 pixels and a camera hole in the upper left corner. The HiSilicon Kirin 980 Octa-Core SoC with a maximum clock rate of 2.6 GHz, which is also used in the Huawei P30, is used to drive performance in that glass and metal housing. This is supported by at least 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.

Externally the Honor 20 and the Pro-variant will probably not differ too much. / © Winfuture

The camera also uses Sony's 48-megapixel sensor, ultra-wide-angle optics and a 2-megapixel sensor for macro shooting. The telephoto lens from the Pro model, however, has to be gotten rid of. It is replaced by another 2-megapixel sensor for depth detection.

The Honor 20 battery has a capacity of 3,750 mAh and can be charged with up to 22.5 watts. Also on board are Bluetooth 5.0, WLAN ac with dual-band support and a USB-C port (3.0). The operating system is Android 9 Pie with Magic UI 2.1, Honors renamed version of EMUI.

The Honor 20 and Honor 20 Pro will be presented on 21 May. Both models are expected to appear in the colors Sapphire Blue and Midnight Black. How expensive the Honor flagship duo will be is not yet known.