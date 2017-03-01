Honor 6X ProKit-Edition: requested by fans, delivered by Honor

No new smartphones were expected from Honor for Mobile World Congress 2017 in Barcelona, but not the Chinese firm has announced yet another smartphone. The Honor 6X ProKit-Edition is a bundle that Honor has put together based on feedback from its fans and now its being put on the market.

Instead of just releasing the "normal" Honor 6X bundled with some accessories, Honor has decided to give the fans what they asked for. The Honor 6X Pro will come bundled with a selfie stick and headphones.

Honor 6X + doubled internal storage + more RAM = Honor 6X Pro

The smartphone contained in the bundle is, as already mentioned, not a normal Honor 6X. The Pro version has 4 GB of RAM instead of 3 GB, and 64 GB of internal memory instead of the 32 GB in the normal version.

Even the standard version of the Honor 6X convinced us of its value, because for a price of $249.99 you get a well-equipped smartphone with great build quality that can produce interesting depth of field and background blurring effects with its dual camera.

Requested by the fans, brought to life by Honor. / © AndroidPIT

The ProKit will be available soon and retail for about $337. It will have the same colors as the standard version: Gold, Silver, and Grey.

What do you think of the ProKit bundle? Would you prefer it over the standard version? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.