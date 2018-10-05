Honor 8X hands-on: the budget phone for fans of huge displays

There’s a new member of the Honor family! The 8X - along with its giant display - has just been launched. If you’re looking for an affordable smartphone with a large screen, stylish design and lots of internal memory, look no further than the Honor 8X. Take a look at our first impressions of the device!

Lots of glass and lots of memory

The most important thing about the new Honor smartphone is the screen . The Honor 8X has a huge 6.5-inch display along with a notch, which keeps the edges narrow. Just to give you a sense of scale, the first Android tablets were 7 inches! But thanks to the slim edges around the LCD display, the Honor 8X is still quite easy to use. Nevertheless, the 8X isn’t a small smartphone, and you’ll usually need both hands to operate it. It weighs 175 grams, which isn’t too heavy, and with a thickness of 7.8 millimeters, the device is quite slim.

The display takes up around 91% of the panel’s surface area, which is an impressive screen-to-body ratio. The edges are especially slim on the sides, only the bottom edge is quite thick.

The Honor 8X has a gigantic display! / © AndroidPIT

With a resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, the Honor 8X offers slightly more than Full HD and a pixel density of 397 ppi. On paper, these aren’t peak values, but they’re absolutely okay for a mid-range smartphone. From our first impressions, the Honor 8X display is sharp enough and shows quite natural colors. You can also adjust the display to your liking.

Stylish design with a lot of glass

The second highlight of the Honor 8X is the design. The glass is seductive, especially in the blue version. The black version is a bit more classy, although others might say it's more boring. The longitudinal stripe through the camera is especially eye-catching. The Honor 8X will come out in red sometime soon, and the product images look very good.

The Honor 8X will be initially released in blue and black. / © AndroidPIT

The Honor 8X fingerprint sensor is located on the back, which is logical since there’s no space left for it on the front. In-display sensors aren’t really an option for this price class. On the back, the Honor 8X also has a dual camera with 20 and 2 megapixel sensors. It has AI-based object recognition and can distinguish between 50 motifs in 22 categories. The selfie camera has a 16-megapixel sensor. The device isn’t capable of recording 4K videos.

No USB Type-C, but plenty of memory

The Honor 8X is equipped with a Kirin 710 octa-core processor with up to 2.2 GHz, which can access 4GB of RAM. Depending on the model, the internal memory is 64 or 128 GB and can be expanded with a memory card. The version with more memory is exceptional for this price range. The device can also accommodate two nano SIM cards, so it supports true dual SIM and memory expansion. Honor even had enough room left over for a mini-jack port. The only problem is that there is no modern USB-C port, so you’ll have to make do with an old micro-USB.

The Honor 8X camera can recognize 500 motifs. / © AndroidPIT

The Honor 8X battery has a capacity of 3,750 mAh. With the rest of its technology, this should be enough to survive a day without recharging, which is okay for a device with such a large display. According to the manufacturer, charging from 0 to 100% takes two and a half hours. Honor provides the device with Android 8.1 Oreo and EMUI 8.2.