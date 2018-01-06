Honor View 10: Take a look at our unboxing video

At the beginning of December Honor introduced the View 10, its new flagship, in London. Already available as a pre-order and officially on sale starting January 8th, the View 10 promises to be an interesting smartphone that could prove to be a twist on the OnePlus 5T and Huawei Mate 10 Pro. It's time to show it to you!

We received the Blue Navy model in the editorial office, but I must admit I was hoping for the red one, which is now only available in China. The View 10 is available in a single variant with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory. It is priced at €499.90 in Europe with pricing information still unknown in the US. In the video below you can see the View 10 in its entirety as well as the accessories included in the purchase package.

Our first impressions on the device are positive. It is a good-looking but not particularly original device thanks to its rounded corners. You can note the fingerprint reader has space on the front.

Honor View 10 technical specifications Dimensions: 157 x 74.98 x 6.97 mm Weight: 172 g Battery size: 3750 mAh Screen size: 5.99 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2160 x 1080 pixels (403 ppi) Front camera: 13 megapixels Rear camera: 20 megapixels Flashlight: LED Android version: 8.0 - Oreo User interface: Emotion UI RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB Removable storage: microSD Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 970 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.4 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

As we work on our final review, let us know what you think of the new Honor View 10 and write your thought about the product in the comments!