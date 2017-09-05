How one company is revolutionizing Bluetooth

Over the past few days, we've been covering a lot of news from IFA in Berlin, including the recent launch of Motorola's new phone, the Moto X4. One of the key features boasted by the Moto X4 is its ability to connect to up to four Bluetooth-connected devices simultaneously. Unbeknownst to most though, behind this neat feature hides a start-up company that's aiming to revolutionize the Bluetooth market.

Although it's always been on our smartphones, Bluetooth hasn't had it easy over the years. Luckily, with an increasing amount of wireless devices becoming available, this technology is finally being recognized for what it's worth. Three young entrepreneurs caught on to the true potential of Bluetooth about a year and a half ago, and set up their own company called Tempow. What does Tempow do? It's a laboratory for creating ideas to do with Bluetooth to answer to consumer needs but also a space for manufacturers who are seeking to improve the technology. "Tempow was designed to become the Dolby of Bluetooth", says Vincent Nallatamby, CEO and founder of Tempow. "The idea is to connect experts in the Bluetooth industry to push the boundaries of the technology and make it easier for large companies to integrate our solutions into their products".

The Moto X4 is the first smartphone to be launched with Tempow's technology. © AndroidPIT

Moto X4, the first smartphone to be equipped with this technology

The first major step forwards for this budding company was the partnership signed with Motorola for the launch of its Moto X4. Although the smartphone manufacturer stayed pretty discrete on the technology, this start-up was the one who authored it. In practical terms, it's thanks to Tempow's technology that the Moto X4 is able to play music on multiple devices simultaneously (up to four). The benefit of this solution is natively integrated into the phone and is directly accessible from the quick settings on the phone. Thus you can easily control the connected devices and music playback on several different devices (speakers, headphones, etc.).

You can control music playback on Bluetooth-connected devices from the quick settings on the Moto X4. © Tempow

Tempow's technology guarantees instant action meaning that it's totally synchronized on all connected devices. The result of this is that you can easily create multi-room systems, which is distinctly more simple to configure and manage than the solutions offered by Sonos or Bose seeing as you can used devices from different manufacturers (including older models). The only requirement is that the device is compatible with Bluetooth 3.0 or later versions.

Seeing it in real is mind-blowing. Aside from the clever simplicity of the system, Tempow's technology allows you to create stereo effects. However, it's not possible for the company to offer similar functions in the form of a downloadable app because it is actually a very complex technology.

You can control up to four Bluetooth-connected devices on the Moto X4. © Tempow

A solution that goes beyond smartphones

Although the agreement between Motorola and Tempow will see the technology diffused across the world on millions of smartphones in 2017 and 2018, the young start-up is also in contact with other manufacturers, and it hasn't limited itself just to smartphones. The technology is applicable to any device capable of supporting Bluetooth - smartphone, computer, TV, etc. In the long term, perhaps even Google will natively offer this on its Android phones...

