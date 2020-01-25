How to active Google's Advanced Protection

Hackers who do phishing are getting more and more creative. Once you have registered on the wrong website, your password and data are in enemy hands. With Google's Advanced Protection, you can protect yourself from hacker attacks. We'll show you how to do it.

In order to protect your Google Account from phishing, the company offers you Advanced Protection. If you have signed up for this service, you will need to enter a activate a security key in addition to your password when you log in.

Google's different security keys

Two-step confirmation is the safest. With the use of security keys, Google now wants to go one step further. Instead of a password and an SMS code, your account can now be secured by two security keys. One (master key) is the Wi-Fi key, and the other (spare key) you can buy.

The company gives you the opportunity to get your security key in three different ways. In addition to using a "titanium key", which you can get directly from the Google Store, you have two other options One is that you get a security key from a retailer. But you have to make sure that it is compatible with Google. The other option is to use an integrated smartphone security key.

If you have decided to use a security key, there are some advantages but also some disadvantages. A clear plus is that account and data are protected from phishing attacks. Because even if you have once entered your login data, the hackers lack the necessary key. Your account will remain blocked. This also applies, by the way, in the event that an attempt is made to access your passwords via account recovery. Thus, during the recovery process, steps are taken for your own identification.

Your account is therefore optimally protected here. Conversely, this also means that if you lose your key, you will no longer be able to access your account. In addition, the requirement for new security closures will take several days.

Many apps require permission to access certain data in your Google Account. These can also be fished out by hackers. With Extended Security, Google only allows certain apps (own Google apps and selected apps from other providers) to access your data. Excluded are for example travel route apps that need to access your GoogleDrive data. In addition, Google limits the use of Google services to the Firefox and Chrome browsers.

However, with constant updates, Google supports the continuous improvement of your account protection.

To activate the security key on your iPhone

Starting this year, all Apple users can integrate their security key into their iPhones. But this is only possible for you if your iPhone supports iOS 10.0+ and you use a confirmation key with Bluetooth. The connection of the key via NFC or USB does not work with an iPhone (or iPad). Once you have clarified this, proceed as follows:

Download the Smart Lock app from Google here and open it. Click here now on Register. A guide will guide you through the next steps. For the device coupling, you only have to follow the instructions. Once the pairing is complete, you can also sign in to your Google Account.

If you have problems with step 2, first select the account you want to use with the key. A login by password can be requested here.

To activate the security key on your Android phone

Unlike the iPhone, you can use the security key on your Android smartphone since last year. With these short steps, you will reach your goal:

Goes to g.co/advancedprotection. Activate your key here and register for the Advanced Protection Program.

Google explains to you what changes will be made to your Google Account by the "Extended Security". / © AndroidPit

Do you use Google's 2-Step Verification on your smartphone? Have you tried Google's 2-Step Verification with a physical key? Share your experience in the comments below.