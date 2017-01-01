How to recover lost data on Android (rooted or not)

We've all done it: accidentally deleted photos, videos or files by accident. But don't panic. There are ways to recover your data. Time is always of the essence though: do not save anything else to your device or switch it off. And turn off your internet connection so that no automatic updates occur before you've had a chance to recover your lost data on Android.

MobiKin Doctor for Android

If you want the fastest and most effective way to recover lost data on Android then the MobiKin Doctor for Android is the ticket. With just a few clicks you will have your phone numbers, email addresses, messages, holiday photos, music and much more are back in your hands.

Your data is the most valuable thing on your Android device. Few things are more precious so you should be positive that you've picked a system that will safely and securely recover your data. MobiKin Doctor for Android puts everything on your computer in its original format for controlling in one view.

This innovative program can be used with over 2,000 Android devices from Samsung, HTC, Motorola, LG, Sony, Asus, and so many more. You can preview the contents before you recover them so you know exactly what you're recovering. This saves you tons of time and ensures you don't lose anything.

After you install the program on your PC or Mac you need to connect your phone to your computer. MobiKin then will need access to your phone. Just follow the simple instructions and you'll be all set. Check out the guide below

Once you plug in your phone, this screen will automatically start. / © MobiKin

Seconds later, MobiKin will have recognized your device. You then decide what type of data you want to recover. / © MobiKin

After just 18 seconds (this may vary slightly), your lost or deleted data will appear. / © MobiKin

And the recovery takes next to no time. Press the button, and the data you have chosen can be saved on your PC. / © MobiKin

In addition to providing you with top-notch data recovery, MobiKin Doctor for Android is a superb professional backup tool. You can scan your device and see both existing and deleted data in a single view. Then you can transfer them as necessary and you'll ensure everything is backed up.

Were you able to recover everything? Let us know in the comments.