How to recover lost data on Android (rooted or not)
We've all done it: accidentally deleted photos, videos or files by accident. But don't panic. There are ways to recover your data. Time is always of the essence though: do not save anything else to your device or switch it off. And turn off your internet connection so that no automatic updates occur before you've had a chance to recover your lost data on Android.
MobiKin Doctor for Android
If you want the fastest and most effective way to recover lost data on Android then the MobiKin Doctor for Android is the ticket. With just a few clicks you will have your phone numbers, email addresses, messages, holiday photos, music and much more are back in your hands.
Your data is the most valuable thing on your Android device. Few things are more precious so you should be positive that you've picked a system that will safely and securely recover your data. MobiKin Doctor for Android puts everything on your computer in its original format for controlling in one view.
This innovative program can be used with over 2,000 Android devices from Samsung, HTC, Motorola, LG, Sony, Asus, and so many more. You can preview the contents before you recover them so you know exactly what you're recovering. This saves you tons of time and ensures you don't lose anything.
- Download MobiKin Doctor for Android (Windows version)
- Download MobiKin Doctor for Android (Mac version)
After you install the program on your PC or Mac you need to connect your phone to your computer. MobiKin then will need access to your phone. Just follow the simple instructions and you'll be all set. Check out the guide below
In addition to providing you with top-notch data recovery, MobiKin Doctor for Android is a superb professional backup tool. You can scan your device and see both existing and deleted data in a single view. Then you can transfer them as necessary and you'll ensure everything is backed up.
Were you able to recover everything? Let us know in the comments.
Another great solution for retrieving lost data is the highly efficient and easy to use software made called Dr. Fone, which is available for Windows, Mac computers and Android devices: http://tinyurl.com/dr-fone-tutorial
Hi everyone.... i have found a solution what worked for me
Several programs didn't work for me either
but with the help of google.... i found this program R-undelete, it is free of home use and it helped me to retrieve 256 lost images of 258, 2 files failed...thats better than nothing at all....
google r-undelete and go to downloads section....
R-Undelete
File Name: RUndelete5.exe
Download Size: 18.12 MB
Date Released: Oct 31 2016
Version: 5.0 build 165150
read the details of the warning and if you have no sdcard reader on you pc use the mtk option or sdcard option on your phone....
Goodluck you all and have a nice merry chrismas to you all
I have tried many software for my LG K10. I enabled developer options and usb debugging as requested.
I used all the following software:
Android Recovery, Dr Fon, Fonelab, Jihosoft Android Recovery, Recuva
And none of them worked! I have over 600 photos deleted in the phone and I am trying all these software in a matter of hours.
Please asking for your help, desperately needing your advice.
Forget all those PC based software.
Install one of the following android apps, and resolve your problem ..
- DiskDigger (doesn't need root for basic scan for photos and such)
- Dumpster (doesn't need root, but only sees stuff deleted after it was installed .. rather useless .. LOL)
- GT Data Recovery (needs rooted)
- HexaMob (needs root)
There are others too ..
Unlike the PC based software, these will do basic recovery without requiring that you pay first. Also, some of them do not require your device to be rooted.
I recommend DiskDigger in particular because it has saved my arse a good few times now and I eventually purchased it.
hi i tried to download the dr fone for android recovery whenever it scans it will crash
I have found nothing on recovery of my texts. I'm extremely frustrated.
Hi Nancy, I hope this helps: https://www.androidpit.com/how-to-recover-deleted-text-messages
Well I just tried both for a Galaxy S6, and both required root in order to work so I guess the title is a bit misleading :(
I didn't need any of that. I already had ASUS File Manager installed on my Wileyfox and at the bottom of the opening page is a link to Recycle Bin, which lets you see and restore deleted files without root access.
is there a way to recover Android phone if I accidentally wiped it from find my Android samsung.com exactly how it was set up and everything or is it gone
using google/motorola Nexus 6 the program Mobikin only shows that all that can be undeleted are contacts and text messages of which there are none that can be recovered... i want to un delete videos and it dosnt show that as an option so MOBIKIN does not work and is useless.
Hello Gergory,
could you be more specific? Is the programm simply not showing the photos or is there an error message?
We tried it here in the office and it worked fine.
this is a common problem for users best way around this problem is using an app for backing up all important files whether they files are photos or videos or PDF docs any and every file can be backed up automatically with Folder Sync pro simply instal that app and set it to back up using any cloud service then you simply link any folder on your device and then set it to sync to any folder on cloud, just make sure you only sync one way now if you accidentally delete a file you'll have a backup no root required you can sync every folder you can have really important files back up as soon as they're edited also can back up via wifi or mobile network
To save people a lot of time and stress, You will not be able to recover your deleted photos or data and these programs won't work without Rooting your phone; Which, in part, may no longer allow you to get updates from your carrier or your phone manufacturer and If your pictures were on your internal memory, then you are probably out of luck like me. Just take your existing pictures or any new pictures you take and back them up to a service such as Dropbox or Google photos. Or simply just upload them to your computer periodically so you can have copies. I had MUCH more details in this comment, but this site wouldn't allow me to post due to "Unapproved content" Bottom line being, these advertised programs won't work without your phone being rooted, Period! Photos on micro sd are Still salvageable with adpater pligged into PC and photo recovery sogtware. Sure wish I could have typed my entire comment.
what about viber deleted chat and not previously backed up? can it be recovered by one of these softwares after rooting the device?
I guess there is no absolute answer. But you can back up your current data first and try a recovery tool. I personally recommend iReparo, yes, another software . It is good at recovering Viber chats. You can have a try. The viber recovery function is integrated into WhatsApp module.
my phone, samsung galaxy s3 seems to have restart while i was taking pics & video at a concert & i think it said something about corrupt data or something & when it finally came back on my whole phone was wiped out, all my pics & apps i installed were gone, how can i get them all back? Thank you :)
If the photos were in your internal memory, then you won't be able to get them back unless you root your phone. If they were in a Micro SD card then you can purchase a Micro SD card to SD card adapter, then plug it in your computer and then these photo recovery programs may work. But, it sounds like your phone did a factory reset and that case it may have wiped all of the data clean but possibly not. Good luck
Surely, you can get your lost data back . This tips here rightly explain how to recover lost data from android phone .
If I haven't rooted or backed up my Samsung Galaxy Grand Prime and accidentally cleared my data for pictures, videos, and music, is there any way for me to retrieve my lost files? If so, what are my possible options? And Can I retrieve it right through my phone? Or would I need to use a computer as well? Please and thank you! I'm trying not to freak out.