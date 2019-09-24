How to remove ads on Xiaomi phones running MIUI

Xiaomi has built a strong reputation for building well-made and powerful smartphones at affordable prices, and the brand is growing outside of China. One of the biggest drawbacks of owning a Mi or Redmi smartphone , however, is the presence of ads in the MIUI software. Here's how to get rid of them.

You can find more videos on current tech topics on our video page.

If your Xiaomi phone is running MIUI 10, such as the superb Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro, it is possible to disable ads and free yourself from this annoying invasion of your user experience. You'll need to do a couple of things in preparation for this procedure, but it's simple and easy enough to do. Here's our step-by-step guide.

Jump to:

This should be your first point of call, as it can solve a lot of the annoying ad problems on MIUI. Xiaomi does not want you to turn this off and has tried to make the process a little frustrating, but with a little patience, you can kill the MSA app. You'll need to make sure your smartphone is running MIUI 10 and is connected to a Wi-Fi or mobile network. You can't do this offline, unfortunately.

Go to Settings, and then Additional Settings Under Authorization & revocation, you can look for MSA and hit the toggle button to turn it off Now, wait for 10 seconds, and then hit Revoke You might get a message saying that it couldn't revoke authorization. Keep trying until it lets you.

You have to wait 10 seconds before you can revoke authorization / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

Now that you have revoked MSA authorization, you can start to turn off the individual 'recommendations' that the software wants to send your way. To disable personal ad recommendations, essentially stopping Xioami from recording your usage habits and collecting your data, follow the steps below.

Go to Settings, and then Additional Settings Under Privacy, look for Ad services and then Personalized ad recommendations Toggle Personalized ad recommendations off and Personalized services off

Personalized ads recommendations.... no thanks / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

Disabling ads in the Mi Browser and the Mi Security apps is relatively straightforward from here. Head over to your Settings menu, and follow these steps.

Go to Settings, and then System app settings Find the Mi Security or Mi Browser app (you can also do this by opening the app and then clicking the hamburger menu button in the bottom-right corner) You will want to toggle Receive recommendations off for both the Mi Browser and Mi Security apps. On the Mi Browser app, it's under a further Privacy & security menu (pictured right)

Toggle off anything that looks personalized or recommended / © AndroidPIT (screenshot)

To disable ads in your Xiaomi Mi Music and Mi Video apps, the process is largely the same as above, only with a few tweaks needed for Mi Video.

Go to Settings, and then System app settings Find the Mi Music app and toggle Receive recommendations off For Mi Video, open the app and tap Account, then Settings Toggle both Recommendations and Push notifications off

To disable ads in the file manager and folders menus, including downloads, on Xiaomi's MIUI 10, follow the same process as you did for the Mi Browser and the Mi Security apps.

Go to Settings, and then System app settings Find the Mi File Manager or Mi Folders and Mi Downloads apps Toggle Recommendations (Mi File Manager) and Show recommended content (Mi Downloads) off. For Folders, you have to click on the individual folder you want to disable ads for, and toggle Promoted apps off

The easiest way to get rid of ads in the MIUI Themes app is to go direct to the app itself and shut it down there. Follow the steps below.

Open the MIUI Themes app and go to Account Find Settings and then toggle Recommendations off

It may seem like a huge hassle to have to go through all of these steps but once they're done you'll be free of advertising on MIUI 10 and you can enjoy your Xiaomi smartphone without being bombarded by companies trying to sell you their products.

Did you find these tips useful? Let us know if you've found an easier way in the comments sections below.