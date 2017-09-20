Is HTC getting acquired by Google?

HTC is undergoing turbulent times and has been in the eye of the public for a while now. There are more and more signs pointing towards the announcement of Google's acquisition of HTC. Suspicious activity has just been reported both on the stock exchange and at headquarters in Taiwan.

HTC has long been a potential takeover candidate, but now it seems like it might have found an acquirer, things could really move quickly. The China Times reports that the HTC headquarters in Taiwan are preparing for a big announcement. On the second floor of the company's headquarters, a large auditorium has been set up, including cameras, presumably for a certain announcement. Equipment for a TV transmission is also apparently being set up. On-site HTC manager Cher Wang, had actually planned a trip to Japan, the newspaper continues, but ended up staying in Taiwan. The newspaper leaves the question open as to whether it really could be about a takeover by Google or just closer cooperation between the two companies.

JUST IN:

HTC just announced it's shares will halt trading tomorrow (Thur) pending a major announcement.

— Tim Culpan (@tculpan) 20. September 2017

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Stock Exchange has announced that HTC's shares will be delisted from trading on September 21. The well-known Leaker Evan Blass has spoken on this subject. According to him, HTC and Google have come to an agreement: employees will be informed about details of sales talks between HTC and Google soon. Google will buy some hardware departments, but HTC will remain its own brand.

[2] According to this person, the companies have finalized a deal wherein GOOG will acquire certain HW eng assets, but HTC retains its brand — Evan Blass (@evleaks) 20. September 2017

Apparently, Google will not take over the entire HTC company. At least, the Vive division will remain in place though further details are unclear at the moment. In a statement, HTC said that it does not comment on rumors, but this comes a response to the China Times report. The fact that the shares will be temporarily withdrawn from trading is obviously not a rumor, once it was announced by the local stock exchange.

There are currently no concrete statements from HTC or Google. As soon as we receive further information, you will be informed immediately. Stay tuned!