The HTC U11 Plus emerges from the shadows

If you've been following the tech news over last few days, you must have read that HTC's mobile department was bought by Google. Contrary to what one might think, this doesn't mean that the Taiwanese manufacturer will stop manufacturing its own smartphones, as a new flagship is emerging from the shadows: the HTC U11 Plus.
According to Frandroid, HTC is about to announce a new flagship phone. It is a successor to the HTC U11, called the "HTC U11 Plus". As its name suggests, it can only be an improved version of its predecessor, at least in appearance.
HTC U11 Plus: price and release date
When it comes to price, we will know more on November 11, the presumed date of the presentation of the device. The unveiling will be held in China, but the flagship should then be marketed internationally. The good news is that the price could be lower than the HTC U11, but many details are currently shrouded in mystery. How much is it exactly? We'll find out in November.
HTC U11 Plus: screen quality
First of all, it is important to point out that this future flagship uses a screen in 18:9 format (or 2:1, if you prefer), i. e. similar to what's offered by the competition. The LG G6 uses the same format, the LG V30 also, however the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 and other recent high-end Samsung models use an 18.5:9 format. This leaves us with a 5.99-inch diagonal screen, which will delight multimedia fans.
HTC U11 Plus: specifications
The technical characteristics of the HTC U11 Plus are expected to be similar to those of the HTC U11 and, more generally, to other end-of-year flagships. A Snapdraqon 835 will power the device, 64 or 128 GB of internal memory for data storage and 4 to 6 GB of RAM to enable fast multitasking. That's a whole lot of RAM, following the current industry trend, which seems to push higher numbers more for commercial (and psychological) reasons than real technical added value.
HTC U11 Plus: features
Several little extras are proposed, such as IP68 certification (which is now standard on flagships), and the presence of Edge Sense is confirmed although its usefulness is subject to debate.
We'll be keeping you up to date as more details emerge in the run up to November. Now that HTC has handed over a significant amount of its smartphone talent to Google, the HTC U11 Plus will be the true test of the Taiwanese company's ability to hold its own in the mobile industry.
Do you think that HTC still has what it takes to make great smartphones? Are you excited for the HTC U11 Plus?
