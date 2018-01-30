Huawei Mate 10 Pro vs. Honor View 10: More than a marketing gimmick?

Both the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Honor View 10 want to be the flagship products of their respective brands. The funny thing is that both devices are almost identical. To make a comparison, you really need an eye for detail and a little understanding of modern product marketing. My colleague and long term View 10 tester Jessica Murgia and I, your humble Mate 10 Pro tester, dare to compare and show you why one device might be a better alternative to the other.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro vs Honor View 10: Design

Jessica

From the outside, the differences between the View 10 and the Mate 10 Pro are quite obvious. Honor uses an aluminum chassis while the Mate 10 Pro is fully glazed. In both, however, the cameras protrude; much more prominently in the case of the View 10.

However, this makes View 10 no less attractive; the 2.5D glass finish on the front really appeals to me. The View 10 leaves you with the classic jack connection for your old headphones, which had to give way to the future when it comes to the Mate 10 Pro. The same applies to microSD card support.

The Mate 10 Pro (right) is elegant, modern and fragile. / © AndroidPIT

Eric

Jessi left out an important detail: Huawei's Mate 10 Pro is waterproof. If it falls into the sink, you have no risk of damage from penetrating water. Otherwise, the design comparison reveals that the devices were conceived differently.

Honor holds on to many lifestyle selling points and prefers robust aluminium instead of fragile glass. The fact that the aluminium will be scratched and broken, while the glass remains largely immaculate until it breaks, reveals these differences in design philosophy:

The Honor View 10 is aimed at young people with an active everyday life who tolerate signs of wear and tear. The Huawei Mate 10 Pro, on the other hand, is designed for people who work in the office, carry their smartphone in a discreet protective case and like to present it as flawlessly as themselves.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro vs. Honor View 10: Camera

Jessica

In the View 10, Honor uses quite a bit of the same technology found in Huawei Mate 10 Pro. But the aperture of f/1.8 is slightly smaller than the previously unbeaten f/1.6 aperture of the Mate 10 Pro. This is noticeable in the fact that the View 10 only takes as good pictures as the Mate 10 Pro under significantly better lighting conditions.

A further complicating factor is that the View 10 has to do without an optical image stabilizer. This would have allowed longer exposure times without blurring, which the View 10 would have to compensate for without using higher ISO values. This results in image noise and loss of detail. See for yourself:

Eric

I think that the Huawei Mate 10 camera is legendary. But I haven't got enough experience with Pixel 2 or iPhone X to say if it could be the absolute best. Simple snapshots are really easy with the Mate 10 Pro and commonly turn out great, be it outside in daylight or inside in dim light.

Technically, the overlaps with the camera of the View 10 are enormous. In both cases, the AI recognizes the scene and adjusts exposure and post-processing accordingly. View 10 adds a new, artistic form of postprocessing. The Mate 10 Pro, on the other hand, reaches the limit of its alteration capability with the portrait mode. Of course, all this can be constantly developed and changed through software updates.

The Honor View 10 provides comic filters. / © AndroidPIT

Huawei Mate 10 Pro vs Honor View 10: everyday performance

Jessica

A look at the technical specifications quickly reveals that View 10 and Mate 10 Pro are close siblings. In the meantime, both have been updated to Android 8.0 operating system version with EMUI 8.0 interface. Both use the AI-supported Huawei Kirin 970 chipset. We find 6 GB RAM and 128 GB internal memory on both, too. Nevertheless, I noticed 10 delays in the view that I didn't notice in everyday life with the Mate 10 Pro. However, these should be fixed by optimizations in the software. After all, View 10 is a little bit younger than the Mate 10 Pro, which has already received several software updates and thus optimizations and bug fixes.

Eric

One advantage that should not be underestimated in everyday life is the good sound of the Mate 10 Pro. Thanks to its stereo format in landscape orientation, it is really outstandingly suitable if you want to show a video ad hoc or hold a video conference. In addition, I get by with the battery of the Mate 10 Pro for a few hours longer than Jessi with the View 10; barely two days instead of "just a little more than a day". This can be partly due to the slightly larger battery size, but also to AMOLED display technology in the Mate 10 Pro, which works more sparingly than LCD in certain scenarios.

Huawei Mate 10 Pro vs. Honor View 10 technical specifications Huawei Mate 10 Pro Honor View 10 Dimensions: 154.2 x 74.5 x 7.9 mm 157 x 74.98 x 6.97 mm Weight: 178 g 172 g Battery size: 4000 mAh 3750 mAh Screen size: 6 in 5.99 in Display technology: AMOLED LCD Screen: 2160 x 1080 pixels (402 ppi) 2160 x 1080 pixels (403 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels 13 megapixels Rear camera: 20 megapixels 20 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED LED Android version: 8.0 - Oreo 8.0 - Oreo User interface: Huawei EMUI Emotion UI RAM: 6 GB 6 GB Internal storage: 128 GB 128 GB Removable storage: Not available microSD Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 970 HiSilicon Kirin 970 Number of cores: 8 8 Max. clock speed: 2.36 GHz 2.36 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2 HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2

Huawei Mate 10 Pro vs. Honor View 10 in Benchmarks Huawei Mate 10 Pro Honor View 10 3DMark Sling Shot Vulkan 2387 2488 3DMark Sling Shot Extreme 2913 2943 3DMark Sling Shot 3226 3314 3DMark Ice Storm Unlimited 30181 31677 Geekbench 4 (Single / Multi Core) 1892 / 6723 1906 / 6618 PassMark Memory 6723 9128 PassMark Disk 71474 73380

Huawei Mate 10 Pro vs Honor View 10: Verdict

Jessica

Apart from technical specs, the devices differ in certain details which we will compare in the following table:

Important differences between the Huawei Mate 10 Pro and Honor View 10 Huawei Mate 10 Pro Honor View 10 Starting price Around $800/£700 Around $600 (unconfirmed)/£449.99 Dual SIM Only unlocked Almost always microSD card Not compatible Compatible Camera with OIS Yes No Aperture f/1.6 f/1.8 Headphone jack No Yes Built in stereo sound Yes No Can be connected to a screen via HDMI Yes, Easy Projection No

Eric

I see the biggest difference above all in the marketing strategy. While Huawei is exhibited alongside giants like Samsung at prestige events to great publicity, Honor quietly scans the field of young so-called 'digital natives'. Similar to OnePlus, Honor relies almost completely on online sales and word of mouth buzz. Instead of the customer, Honor speaks of the community.

The difference in price is therefore not measured fundamentally by the quality of hardware, because it is largely equivalent. Huawei's decisions when it comes to the design and marketing of the Mate 10 Pro targets a completely different group, attracting more demanding customers with deeper pockets. They don't have to deal with microSD cards and don't shy away from buying a new headset when the phone jack no longer exists.

Bonus for the Mate 10 Pro: Easy Projection / © AndroidPIT

A bonus feature on the Huawei Mate 10 Pro is Easy Projection. In my review, I couldn't use 3D games with it or stream Netflix episodes. This means that the two scenarios that are most relevant to me are not covered, so I don't want to advertise the feature as a plus point against the View 10.

But now, it's over to you....