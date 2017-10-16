Huawei Mate 10 hands-on: a lot of bang for your buck

At the Olympialle in Munich, Huawei announced not only the Mate 10 Pro and Porsche Edition, but also the standard version of the device. Find out in our hands-on test our first impressions and what distinguishes the Mate 10 from the Pro model. Huawei Mate 10 Pro hands-on

Huawei Mate 10 design and build quality The Huawei Mate 10 offers an unibody made of metal and glass 150.5x77.8x8.2mm and 186 grams, with rounded lines. A dual main camera, flanked by a dual flash LED, is integrated on the body. The camera section is surrounded by the Mate series' characteristic glossy finish. The Pink Gold model / © AndroidPIT The star of the show is the 16:9 format display, surrounded above and below by bezels. In the lower section, you've got the fingerprint reader. Above you can find the selfie camera and sensors. Antenna bands are visible in the edges below and above. Despite a wide diagonal measurement of 5.9 inches, the Mate 10 is still easy to handle with one hand. Thanks to its rounded corners, it feels good but is heavier and slightly less ergonomic than the V30. In contrast to the Pro, the Dual SIM holder and headphone mini jack are included with the standard Mate 10 model.

Huawei Mate 10 display The Huawei Mate 10 incorporates a 5.9-inch FullView screen with 2160x1080 and 499 ppi resolution. The format is 16:9 and not 18:9 as on the Pro. Compared to the Pro we find the diagonal measurement smaller by just 0.1 inches, almost nothing. But the Pro moves the fingerprint reader to the body and frees up the front panel. We will see fewer 16:9 devices in the future. / © AndroidPIT Brightness at first glance looks good but we still have to test the display under sunlight and away from the spotlights of the event.

Huawei Mate 10 software Huawei has decided to equip the standard version of Mate 10 with Android 8.0 Nougat and EMUI 8.0. And that's what we expected, considering that the latest version is also present on the Pro and that the Chinese company has already started the Oreo beta test on the Huawei Mate 9. After all, it's only logical that this should be the case with new devices launched on the market. Unfortunately this doesn't happen with every new device, but at least Huawei seems to get it. The fingerprint reader remains below the display in this version. / © AndroidPIT Anyone who knows Huawei's skin won't find any surprise on the software side. The Mate 10, in the short time we had to test it, responded quickly when it came to opening apps.

Huawei Mate 10 performance The Mate 10 as the Pro packs the latest Kirin processor equipped with artificial intelligence: Kirin 970, octa-core, with 4 Cortex A73 cores at 2.36GHz and 4 Cortex A53 cores at 1.8GHz. Alongside it is the Mali-G72 MP12 GPU and the NPU, the real star of the show. Machine learning and artificial intelligence were the highlight of the presentation and the elements that should distinguish the new Mate 10 from the competition. In our hands on test of the Mate 10 Pro you will find out more about the first uses of this technology but will have more in-depth information after using the device in the long term and testing the integrated algorithms. Considering the 4GB of support RAM, in addition to the 64GB of internal storage, the Mate 10 should not have any problems to offer fluid performance but only an in-depth test can confirm it. The Mate 10 Pro version takes the internal memory up to 128GB.



Huawei Mate 10 camera The photo capabilities of the Mate 10 and Pro version are identical: two Leica Summulux-H f/1.6 lenses and two sensors. The monochrome one shoots at 20MP while the RGB one at 12MP and features an optical image stabilizer. Symmetry is the watchword for Huawei. / © AndroidPIT The 8MP sensor with f/2.0 aperture sensor is designed for selfies. In this field, the artificial intelligence unit comes into play-it can recognize 13 different objects and optimize the quality of shots accordingly. All this without having to be set up or use complicated presets. During the test, the camera app opened quickly, but only a more in-depth test will show us the true capabilities of the AI-assisted camera.

Huawei Mate 10 battery The Mate 10 is animated by the 4000 mAh battery with quick charge support just like on the Pro. During the event the battery was at the center of Richard Yu's speech, in which he took a jab at Samsung by specifying how the charging system is as fast as well as safe.

Huawei Mate 10 technical specifications Dimensions: 150.5 x 77.8 x 8.2 mm Weight: 186 g Battery size: 4000 mAh Screen size: 5.9 in Display technology: LCD Screen: 2560 x 1440 pixels (499 ppi) Front camera: 8 megapixels Rear camera: 20 megapixels Flashlight: Dual-LED Android version: 8.0 - Oreo User interface: Emotion UI RAM: 4 GB Internal storage: 64 GB Chipset: HiSilicon Kirin 970 Number of cores: 8 Max. clock speed: 2.36 GHz Connectivity: HSPA, LTE, NFC, Dual-SIM , Bluetooth 4.2