Mate 30 Pro: what is going on with the rear camera module?

This Sunday, a photo of what looks like a protective shell of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro, the Chinese brand's next flagship, appeared on the web. What does it reveal? A large rounded hole on the back of the phone for the camera module...

Huawei plans to announce its Mate 30 series at the end of the summer, in September. Until then, fans are waiting for announcements or leaks to find out a little more about the Chinese brand's latest flagships. And they're going to be delighted, as a leak reveals what appears to be the back panel of the Pro version of this brand new series, which bears an interesting cutout for the camera module.

Here is the picture of what the back cover of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro should look like. Slashleaks

The picture was posted on Slashleaks, which allows users to publish and share leaked photos of smartphones that have not yet been released on the market, on Sunday June 30. You can see the transparent shell, with a huge hole in the back, for the camera. Considering the proportions, we expect a large round photo module (no longer in the shape of a square, or even a squircle). So, has Huawei has redesigned the camera for the Mate 30 series? We should know a little more soon....

Later that day, a rendering appeared on the same online platform, imagining the photo module of the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. There was a rounded camera, with three photo sensors spread out in the middle of the circle (one on the left, one on the top and one on the right, separated by the Huawei logo in the middle), with the camera's flash below. But this leak has been blocked by the Slashleaks website, confirming that this leak is just a rumor...

Huawei Mate 30 is said to be invincible.



Based on previous generations, both front & back of the Pro should be symmetrical.

Pics - See watermark pic.twitter.com/ERWmDjiUks — Huawei Club (@ClubHuawei) June 30, 2019

We'll have to wait and see to know more about the Huawei Mate 30 Pro camera, and news about the Mate 30 series in general. We will keep you informed as soon as we have news.

What do you think of this design? Are you a fan of the circular camera module? Let us know in the comments below!